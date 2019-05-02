Sofia Richie Covers Up Fabulous Figure In Baggy Mom Jeans

Sofia Richie fans are used to the young model flaunting her fabulous figure on social media and when she hits the town. However, this week was a different story.

According to The Daily Mail, Sofia Richie stepped out in Malibu for a lunch date with her friend, as the two hit up Italian restaurant Tra Di Noi.

The model, who usually dons a skimpy crop top, tight pants, or a pair of daisy dukes, decided to go for a more casual and conservative look this week, covering up her curves in a pair of baggy “mom jeans.”

Richie, 20, was photographed by the paparazzi as she donned the oversized jeans, which she paired with a black T-shirt tucked into the denim pants. Sofia added yet another layer by wearing a black jacket over the ensemble.

Sofia had her long, blonde hair parted down the middle and styled in natural-looking, straight strands, which fell down her back. She accessorized by sporting a pair of trendy, reflective sunglasses to shield her eyes from the California sun, and completed her look by wearing a set of white sneakers.

Sofia donned a bronzed glow on her face, complete with darkened eyebrows and a nude lip. Meanwhile, her friend sported a pair of skinny jeans; a white, long-sleeved crop top; and some nude heels for the outing.

Although Sofia Richie stepped out without her boyfriend, Scott Disick, that shouldn’t be a sign that things are rocky between the couple. In fact, things are said to be better than ever between the two.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Scott and Sofia are doing well, and have even established a great relationship with Disick’s baby mama, Kourtney Kardashian, whom he shares three children with, Mason, Penelope, and Reign.

“As much as people would love there to be, there isn’t any drama between Scott, Sofia and Kourtney. They spend a ton of time together, and Kourtney is comfortable with Sofia around the kids,” an insider tells People Magazine.

“Scott and Kourtney have gotten along really well for a long time. It’s not only the family trips, but dinners, celebrations, etc. They spend time together with Sofia and it isn’t weird,” the source revealed, adding that there is no chance that Disick and Kardashian will ever get back together.

Fans can see more of Sofia Richie and Scott Disick by following the pair on Instagram.