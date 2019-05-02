Donald Trump Calls Kamala Harris ‘Very Nasty’ After She Grills Barr, Trump Also Called Hillary Clinton ‘Nasty’

California Senator Kamala Harris won widespread acclaim for her questioning of Attorney General William Barr on Wednesday — but not from Donald Trump.

Following her pointed questioning of Attorney General William Barr at a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing Wednesday, during which she forced Barr to admit that he has not even examined the evidence uncovered by Russia investigation special counsel Robert Mueller, Donald Trump took to Fox News to label California Senator Kamala Harris as “probably very nasty,” as The Hill reported.

Barr appeared flustered under questioning from Harris, who is among the leading candidates for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination, taking a long pause when Harris asked him if Trump or anyone in the White House had suggested that he open an investigation into “anyone,” NBC News reporter Kasie Hunt quoted via Twitter.

When Harris prodded the silent Barr for an answer, Barr replied, “I’m trying to grapple with the word ‘suggest.'”

Harris also asked Barr about how he decided to clear Trump of obstruction charges, though Mueller explicitly declined to exonerate Trump. When Harris asked if Barr had examined the “underlying evidence” collected by Mueller’s investigation, Barr acknowledged that he had not.

“He made a decision and didn’t review the evidence,” Harris said later to reporters, per ABC News.

“No prosecutor worth her salt would make a decision about whether the president of the United States was involved in an obstruction of justice without reviewing the evidence.”

California Senator Kamala Harris (l) grabbed the spotlight with her sharp questioning of Attorney General William Barr (r) on Wednesday. Alex Wong / Getty Images

But Trump dismissed Harris as “very nasty” in an interview with Fox News and accused her of “looking for political points.” He also called Harris and other Democrats who questioned Barr — including presidential candidates Cory Booker and Amy Klobuchar — “lunatics” who were “ranting and raving” at the committee hearing.

President Trump says Kamala Harris "was probably very nasty" at today's Barr hearing pic.twitter.com/8yZiAVQt0e — Jason Campbell (@JasonSCampbell) May 2, 2019

The Fox News interview marked the second time in under a week that Trump has used the word “nasty” to describe Harris, according to The Hill.

But even more memorable, Trump used the same epithet to describe his 2016 Democratic opponent Hillary Clinton during a presidential debate in October of that year, as CNN reported.

During an answer in which Clinton was explaining her plan to raise taxes on wealthy Americans, Trump was heard saying, “Such a nasty woman.”

Harris later, in a meeting with reporters, called for Barr to resign, saying, according to The Washington Post, “This attorney general lacks all credibility and has, I think, compromised the American public’s ability to believe that he is a purveyor of justice.”

Barr was scheduled to testify again on Thursday, this time before the Democratic-controlled House Judiciary Committee. But late on Wednesday afternoon, Barr said he would refuse to show up because he did not want to be questioned by committee staff lawyers, as the committee’s chair, New York Representative Jerrold Nadler, had requested, according to an Axios report.