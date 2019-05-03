‘Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil And Vile’: Did Ted Bundy Really Father A Child While In Prison?

According to reports, Ted Bundy's ex-wife, Carole Ann Boone gave birth to a daughter, Rose, while the serial killer was in prison.

Netflix’s Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile delves into the relationships involving serial killer Ted Bundy. One of those relationships resulted in a wedding during one of his trials and the alleged consummation of a child while he was incarcerated. However, did this really happen?

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Ted Bundy proposed to Carole Ann Boone during a trial in 1980. Thanks to a Florida law, a marriage is considered to be legally binding if a judge is present during a marriage declaration during court. Therefore, Bundy and Boone were considered legally wed.

However, further on in Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile, it is revealed that a child was conceived during this marriage. It was not allowed, at the time, for death row inmates to have conjugal visits with their spouses or girlfriends. However, it has been stated in the biography of Ted Bundy by Ann Rule, The Stranger Beside Me, that the bribing of guards did occur, according to Cosmopolitan.

When questioned, Carole Ann Boone told the press that it was “nobody’s business” how the child was conceived and maintained that the child was Ted Bundy’s.

“I don’t have to explain anything about anyone to anybody,” Carole Ann stated to the Orlando Sentinel Star at the time.

The Orlando Sentinel also states that Boone became pregnant in 1981 after the time of their courtroom marriage. A girl, named Rose (sometimes listed as Rosa), was born on October 24, 1981. Although, according to Oxygen, Rose was not born until 1982.

In 1986, Boone divorced Bundy and no public statement was made for the reason, or reasons, behind the divorce. Carole Ann moved away from Florida after this point. However, she did return to visit Bundy in prison in the days leading up to his execution in 1989. During these visits, Boone brought Rose as well as her son James from a previous marriage.

Currently, Carole Ann and her children choose to remain out of the public spotlight. However, as Digital Spy points out, some archival footage remains in which Boone speaks about Bundy. This was released this year via the Netflix documentary, Conversations with a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes.

Author Ann Rule was informed of how Rose Bundy and her mother were faring.

“I have heard that Ted’s daughter is a kind and intelligent young woman but I have no idea where she and her mother may live,” Rule stated in a 2008 reprint of her book. “They have been through enough pain.”

In addition, Rule issued the following statement via her website regarding Carol Ann and Rose.

“I have deliberately avoided knowing anything about Ted’s ex-wife and daughter’s whereabouts because they deserve privacy. I don’t want to know where they are; I never want to be caught off guard by some reporter’s question about them. All I know is that Ted’s daughter has grown up to be a fine young woman.”

According to Inside Edition, Carole Ann has also legally changed both her and Rose’s names in order to maintain anonymity.

Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile is currently streaming globally on Netflix.