Victoria’s Secret Angel Alexina Graham Goes Au Naturel In Latest Instagram Post

Victoria’s Secret Angel Alexina Graham has never been afraid of ditching her clothes and showing off her incredible figure. And since she knows that fans love to see her skin-baring pics on Instagram, she keeps teasing them with new snaps from time to time.

Taking to her account, the 29-year-old hottie shared a silhouette image wherein she was featured wearing no clothes at all — a move that allowed her natural beauty to shine through. Sitting on a bench, next to a ceiling-to-floor glass window, Alexina struck a side pose as she threw her head back and ran a hand through her hair. All the while, she censored her breasts with her other hand so as not to violate Instagram’s policy on full-on nudity.

Although her face could not be seen in the sultry snap, it exuded sexy vibes which sent temperatures immediately soaring. As of the writing of this piece, the pic accrued more than 29,000 views and 181 comments wherein fans and followers could be seen drooling over the model’s flawless figure.

Commenting on the snap, one fan said that he is totally speechless because the picture is beautiful beyond words, while another one said that he is in love with Alexina’s hot body. Completely missing the artistic nature of the picture and its beauty, one fan also suggested Alexina that she should not post monochromatic pictures.

“You have such pretty red hair! So why are you taking black-and-white photos???”

Another fan posted a naughty comment and said that he wants to live in the tower just in front of Alexina’s building, implying that he would like to become a peeping tom and secretly stare at Alexina’s nude body from his window.

Apart from the sultry snap, Alexina treated her 597,000-plus followers to an up-close image from her Victoria’s Secret photo shoot wherein she totally killed it with her amazing looks. The model opted for a tango-pink shade of lipstick to accentuate her lips, wore some pale orange eyeshadow and blusher to complement her dress, while she applied lots of mascara to make her eyelashes appear thicker and more prominent.

To pose for the snap, Alexina let her famous red hair flow freely over her face and shoulders, while she raised her arms and placed both her hands atop her head to pose for the camera. The model deliberately left her lips slightly parted and looked straight into the camera to pull off a very sultry look.

According to an article by Russh Magazine, Alexina revealed her beauty secrets and said the following.