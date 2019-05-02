Cardi B Shows Off Toned Abs In Two Piece Evening Gown On Billboard Music Awards’ Red Carpet

Cardi B turned up the heat on the red carpet at the Billboard Music Awards when she arrived in a yellow two-piece evening gown that showed off her toned abs. As E! Online reports, the dress was embellished with diamante trim that matched the sparkly jewelry that she wore in her ears, around her neck, and on her fingers. As Cardi, a former stripper, said in her song “Get Up 10” she used to “be covered in dollars” but now she’s “drippin’ in jewels”

Cardi walked the carpet with her husband, rapper and one-third of The Migos, Offset. The couple, who seems to have put their previous conflict behind them, displayed their affection for each other for all to see. In one photo published by E!, Cardi appears to be about to kiss her husband and he stands ready with his tongue out.

Cosmopolitan Magazine reports that they licked each other’s tongues on the carpet

As E! notes, the “Money” rapper has been nominated for 21 awards at the BBMA’s this year, the most of any other artist. Some of the awards she might win tonight include Top Rap Artist and Top 100 Song.

In trademark fashion, the Bronx-born rapper thanked Billboard for the nominations via a video on Instagram.

“I want to say thank you so much, y’all ’cause I’ve been nominated for 21 Billboard awards,” she said.

“I probably ain’t going to win all of them but you know what it’s like god damn, like I feel like I did a lot. I feel like I’m that b*tch right now.”

Cardi B attends the 2019 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 01, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

In the clip, she also reflects on the immense growth she’s experienced in her career in what seems like a short amount of time.

“And I remember when all I ever wanted to do was chart on the Hot 100 Billboard charts. I was like, if I chart, I’m official,” she added.

“Like I celebrated my first charting, which I charted at [No.] 75, the same way I celebrated my first No. 1 on the Billboard charts. So I want to say thank you very much!”

Cardi success on the charts is a major part of her brand but her empire has expanded beyond the music industry. As Page Six reports, she’s set to release her second collection for Fashion Nova soon and will feature corsets and “hyper shine wet looks” among other designs.

The new Cardi B collection for Fashion Nova is set to be released on May 8.