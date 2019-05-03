‘Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil And Vile’: Where Is Carole Ann Boone Now?

Carole Anne Boone married Ted Bundy while he was standing trial in 1980.

In Netflix’s Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile, it was shown that serial killer Ted Bundy married Carole Ann Boone during one of his trials. Did this really happen and where is Carole Anne now?

During a trial in 1980, Ted Bundy, played by Zac Efron, is seen to marry Carole Ann Boone (Kaya Scodelario), thanks to a law that sees marriage being legally binding if witnessed in a courtroom by a judge. This was the true story of how Bundy and Boone ended up wed. But did Bundy and Carol Ann remain married?

In Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile, it was shown that Boone and Bundy managed to conceive a child while Bundy was incarcerated. There is some question as to the validity of this claim since during that time, it was forbidden for death row inmates to have conjugal visits with their spouses or girlfriends.

According to a news report published on September 30, 1981, by The Deseret News, Carole Ann refused to comment on how her child, a daughter she named Rose Bundy, was conceived.

“I don’t have to explain anything about anyone to anybody,” Carole Ann stated at the time.

However, a prison supervisor revealed that unauthorized conjugal visits were unlikely at the prison where Bundy was being held at that time, according to Cosmopolitan.

“I’m not saying they couldn’t have some sexual contact, but in that park, it would be mightly difficult. It’s stopped as soon as it starts.”

Bundy and Boone remained married for six years. According to Digital Spy, Boone divorced Bundy in 1986 and moved from Florida. This divorce occurred three years before Bundy’s execution in 1989. No public reason has been given for the divorce.

Since 1989, Carole Ann has remained tight-lipped about her relationship with Ted Bundy. As a result of this, Carole Ann and her daughter’s location are currently unknown to the public as they continue to live out the glare of the public spotlight.

The late Ann Rule, the author of the 1980 book about Ted Bundy, The Stranger Beside Me, refused to dig deeper into the exact location of Carole Ann and Rose (sometimes also known as Rosa) because she is worried she might accidentally expose them to media scrutiny.

“I have deliberately avoided knowing anything about Ted’s ex-wife and daughter’s whereabouts because they deserve privacy,” Rule wrote on her personal website.

“I don’t want to know where they are; I never want to be caught off guard by some reporter’s question about them.”

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Bundy’s girlfriend, Liz Kendall, has also chosen to stay out of the public eye regarding her relationship with the serial killer.

Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile is currently streaming globally on Netflix.