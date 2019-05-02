Martha Hunt Sends Temperatures Soaring With New Monochromatic Lingerie Snap

She stunned everyone through her suggestive Maxim pictures last week as the magazine paid tribute to the hottie for turning 30. And since she knows that fans are always eager to see her skin-baring photographs, she decided to brighten up their week with a sultry new snap.

Taking to her Instagram page, the stunning model posted a monochromatic snap wherein she was featured donning a barely-there G-string which she teamed with a skimpy, mesh bra. And as Martha struck a side pose for the picture, she put her pert derriere, thighs, and smooth back on full display — a move that set pulses immediately racing.

In terms of her aesthetics, Martha absolutely killed it with her full face of makeup, comprising lots of eyeliner filling her lids and waterline, blusher and highlighter to accentuate her well-defined cheekbones, and shimmery lip color to accentuate her lips. She let her tresses down and looked straight into the camera to pull off a very sexy and seductive look.

As the photo was black and white, the color of her Victoria’s Secret lingerie set or her makeup could not be determined. Nonetheless, the picture exuded a lot of sensuality, glamour and style which made it a perfect lingerie advertisement.

Per the geotag, the snap was captured in New York and shortly after going live, the picture garnered more than 14,000 likes and 150-plus comments wherein fans expressed their love and admiration for Martha in explicit terms.

“You are an angel,” one fan wrote in all caps to emphasize his point, while another one said that Martha is the most beautiful VS model out there. Other fans, per usual, used words and phrases like “gorgeous,” “extremely sexy,” “I am speechless,” “absolutely beautiful,” and “breathtakingly sexy,” to describe Martha’s beauty. While those who are more internet-savvy decided to use hearts, kiss and fire emojis to praise the model.

According to an article by Page Six, Martha celebrated her 30th birthday on April 27, and for the occasion, she dressed herself up in a stunning royal-blue strapless feather dress. Martha wore a full face of makeup comprising a soft-pink lipstick and blue eyeshadow, while she loosely tied her into soft curls to pull off a very glamorous look.

Per the piece, the birthday was celebrated at New York’s Public Hotel. Those in attendance included Martha’s boyfriend Jason McDonald, her sister Carolyn Byrnes and fellow models including Gigi Hadid, Sara Sampaio, Elsa Hosk, Emily Ratajkowski and American actor Justin Theroux.