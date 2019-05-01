Mercedes Cephas Update: See What Changed For The Mother Of Two After ‘My 600-LB Life’ Appearance

Mercedes Cephas needed some drastic life changes so she could care for her two young children, and after My 600-LB Life it appears the mother is still trying to find those changes.

Cephas was featured on this week’s episode of the TLC docu-series, sharing her tragic life story. The 700-pound woman suffered through a series of medical setbacks that have now left her dangerously obese and bound to her bed, forced to rely on her children to care for her. Mercedes hoped that a visit with famed surgeon Dr. Younan Nowzaradan would change her life, but there was much more work to be done.

As Newsweek noted in a preview of the episode, Mercedes had to deal with the trauma of an abusive childhood before she could begin to heal, and was not able to immediately access the life-changing weight-loss surgery she was seeking. The report noted that Mercedes has now started a GoFundMe page to help pay for the weight-loss procedure, and said she hopes it will help her live a normal life again.

“I’m just so tired of not being able to be a regular mom like not being able to take my kids to the park or to just have family time with them or take them out or go to school plays or parent-teacher conferences or to just check up on them at school also tired of missing family functions and gatherings birthdays and my family I’m ready to get my life back and start living again,” she wrote in the fundraiser.

There may not be good news for Mercedes in her journey, Distractify noted. The network has been very light on details for Mercedes, which often is a bad sign. That was the case earlier this season with Kelly Mason, who had become just the second person featured on the show to pass away during its production. TLC went to great lengths not to tip off viewers about Mason’s death, even opting not to release her last name before it aired. As The Inquisitr noted, some internet sleuths were still able to learn about Mason’s death before the episode aired, finding an online obituary.

There is no indication that Mercedes Cephas has suffered any major medical condition, but the lack of updates and a dearth of weight-loss pictures had fans worried that there was not much progress from the mom.

