Model & Social Media Sensation Scarlett Leithold Stuns Instagram Fans As She Leans Against Car In Tiny Bikini

Scarlett Rose Leithold has attracted millions of followers to her Instagram page, and she knows how to keep them coming back. Earlier this week, the 21-year-old model from California took to the popular social media platform to share a series of three snapshots featuring herself in skimpy clothes, including one in which she is leaning against a car while donning a barely-there bikini.

In this particular photo, the blonde model is posing inside a convertible sports car as she kneels on the driver seat while she rests her elbows on the windshield, leaning herself forward. Leithold is donning a two-piece string bikini consisting of a triangle top that ties around her neck, putting on a busty display. She teamed her top with a matching bottom featuring a studded side strap that sits low on her frame, accentuating her lean physique and drawing attention to her toned midsection. According to the tag she included with her post, the bikini she is sporting is from Kasakai Swimwear.

Leithold completed her look with a pair of black lace gloves and matching cat eye sunglasses with sparkly details on the side, which gives the model’s look a vintage touch. Leithold is wearing her blonde hair in a middle part and down as it falls over her shoulders and onto her chest.

Leithold is wearing neutral colored makeup, giving her a natural fresh face, as she poses with her eyes half closed in a blasé, uninterested facial expression.

The post, which Leithold shared with her impressive 2.4 million Instagram followers, garnered more than 78,000 likes and over 250 comments within a little over a day of having been posted — at the time of this writing. Users of the social media platform who are fans of the young model took to the comments section to praise her beauty and to interact with her playful caption.

“These are all flawless, work IT,” one user wrote.

“This caption got me sooo good,” another one chimed in.

In a 2018 interview with Grazia magazine, Leithold discussed her social media presence, admitting that she never expected to attract millions of users to her Instagram page.

“It honestly blows my mind that this many people care what I do. I just try to keep my Instagram personal and post what I like and what I feel is genuinely me. I don’t like to use Instagram for advertising unless it’s something I believe in and can influence those who follow me in a healthy way. I have to stay mindful of the people who look up to me, they shouldn’t be swayed into buying things that I don’t even use,” she told the publication.