Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Busts Out Of An Embellished Crop Top As She Poses For ‘Harper’s Bazaar UK’

Former Victoria’s Secret Angel Rosie Huntington-Whiteley is versatile. Apart from being a supermodel, she is also a businesswoman, an actress, and a designer. And whichever role she is involved in, she always proves her prowess and never fails to impress.

The 32-year-old model is on the June cover of Harper’s Bazaar and since she couldn’t wait to share the news with her fans, she took to her Instagram page on Thursday, May 1, and treated her 9.3 million fans and followers to the picture of the upcoming edition.

In the snap, Rosie could be seen wearing a sparkly, embellished crop top with a low-cut neckline and spaghetti straps — an ensemble that allowed her to flaunt an ample amount of cleavage. The up-close image not only showcased Rosie’s décolletage but details of her makeup could also be clearly seen in the pic.

Complementing her gorgeous outfit, Rosie opted for a full face of makeup, comprising a tango-pink shade of shimmery lipstick, bronze blusher to accentuate her cheekbones, soft-brown eyeshadow, lots of mascara and some white highlighter to add glow to her face. Rosie accessorized with a beautiful, studded ring and opted for a silver, embellished headdress to go with her outfit.

That apart, Rosie wore her tresses into a sleek ponytail so as not to take away people’s attention from her outfit. Within a few hours of going live, the snap accrued more than 104,000 likes and 644 comments wherein fans and followers showered the model with complimentary words and phrases.

The picture was not only liked by her fans but fellow Victoria’s Secret models Romee Strijd, Maya Stepper, and Lily Aldridge also favorited it and posted comments. Other models who liked the picture included Ashley Graham, Doina Ciobanu, and Abbey Clancy, to name a few.

Commenting on the snap, one fan wrote that Rosie is a goddess in the truest sense of the word, while another fan said that she is the epitome of perfection. Another one said that there are many gorgeous models out there but Rosie is on another level when it comes to poise, beauty, and perfection.

According to an article by Harper’s Bazaar UK, Rosie has been signed up by BCBGMAXAZRIA for their 30th- anniversary spring-summer 2019 campaign. The theme of the campaign is “Modern Goddess” for which Rosie is a perfect choice. Per the piece, the model said the following about the campaign.