‘Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil And Vile’: Where Is Liz Kendall And Her Daughter Now?

Liz Kendall has kept a low profile since writing her memoir detailing her time with serial killer Ted Bundy.

Netflix’s Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile delves into the life of serial killer Ted Bundy. It focuses on his life during the time of his involvement with Liz Kendall, Bundy’s longtime girlfriend. But, whatever happened to Liz and her daughter after Bundy was executed?

In Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile, the relationship between Bundy, played by Zac Efron, and Liz Kendall (Lily Collins) is explored from the time they met in Seattle in 1969 until their last meeting while Bundy was in jail. When they first met, Liz was a divorced single mom working at the University of Washington, according to Cosmopolitan.

Based on the book, The Phantom Prince: My Life with Ted Bundy, Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile, explores their relationship as Kendall deals with the shocking truth of her boyfriend. At first, Liz believes the lies Bundy tells her. However, over time, as the court cases mount up along with Bundy’s convictions, Kendall spirals downward as she mourns for the man she still loves.

But, where is Liz Kendall now?

The book was actually written under a pen name belonging to Elizabeth Kloepfer. It is likely Liz used this pen name to help protect her privacy from media interest at the time. However, events described by Kendall in the book and events on public record under the name of Elizabeth Kloepfer, indicate that these two women are one and the same, according to Esquire.

According to an interview director Joe Berlinger did with Digital Spy, Lily Collins met with Kendall while shooting Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile.

“I found it was important for all of us to meet. Liz, honestly, was very ambivalent about doing the movie. She has very mixed feelings. It’s still a painful experience for her. But I thought all of us meeting would actually be somewhat healing for her.”

As Digital Spy points out, an interview involving Kloepfer was released recently on another Netflix documentary dealing with Ted Bundy. During her interview, the question of whether or not she knew Ted was involved in the murders was raised.

“In my own mind there were coincidences that seemed to tie him in, yet when I would think about our day-to-day relationship there was nothing there that would lead me to think that he was a violent man capable of doing something like that.”

Since the release of her book in 1981, Liz has maintained a low profile. She has not spoken out publicly and has kept out of the spotlight regarding her involvement with Ted Bundy. Even with the publicity at Sundance when Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile premiered, Kloepfer chose to stay away from the limelight.

For many viewers of Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile, one of the most shocking aspects was the fact that Bundy spent time with Liz and her young daughter from a previous marriage.

Named as “Molly” in the movie, it is very hard to find any information out about the girl who grew up with Ted during her mother’s six-year relationship with him. In fact, it is even unclear if the name used in the Netflix movie is even the real name of Liz’s daughter. And, considering how low a profile her mother, Liz, has maintained, this comes as no surprise.

Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile is currently streaming globally on Netflix.