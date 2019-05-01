‘Sports Illustrated’ Model Samantha Hoopes Flaunts Baby Bump And Cleavage In Bikinis On Instagram

Sports Illustrated model Samantha Hoopes enjoyed some fun in the sun recently and shared the experience with her 1.1 million fans on Instagram. In one video, she wears a sporty gray bikini as she playfully chats to the camera and rubs her baby bump.

“Always remember, it’s a good day to have a good day,” she says before sticking out her tongue and winking at the camera. In the next photo in her series of Instagram stories, you can her lounging on a beach chair in a pink bikini this time.

It’s clear that the 28-year-old stunner isn’t about to let her pregnancy stop her from showing off her body. About a week ago, she celebrated reaching the 21-week mark of her journey to motherhood with a photo of herself wearing a yellow string bikini and sunglasses.

“[Twenty-one] weeks down,” she wrote in the Instagram caption. “Can’t wait to meet this little guy! I’ve been feeling a little under the weather from traveling but the sun the best vitamin to heal so I’m soaking it up.”

While these bikini pics may lead you to believe that Hoopes is “#pregnancygoals,” she has actually confessed that carrying a child has had some unpleasant side effects on her skin. In a recent post, she confessed to using makeup to hide some of the “changes” that she’s seen now that she’s pregnant. As Healthline reports, many women develop acne during their first and second trimesters and it’s caused by a spike in hormones. So, Hoopes could be hinting that she’s been dealing with this common pregnancy-related condition.

She promised her fans that she would reveal how she’s been coping on a website that she’s been working on.

Samantha Hoopes announced her pregnancy in early April with an adorable photo of herself cuddled up with her fiance, Italian businessman Salvatore Palella. In the photo, she’s more covered up than fans are used to seeing but the knee-length white dress is tight enough for anyone to see the swell of her blossoming belly.

This baby will be her first child but she’s already a mom to a puppy who appears to have been part of the pregnancy announcement. Days after that, she shared a photo of the tiny canine in her lap.

“My 3 loves,” wrote her fiance in the comments and added emojis for a pregnant woman, a baby bottle, and a dog. There were lots of hearts in the comment too.

Samantha Hoopes has said that her baby is due in August.