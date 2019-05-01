Farrah Abraham’s Braless Picture Has Instagram Calling Her ‘Transgender’

Farrah Abraham likely prepares herself for backlash these days. Being called “transgender” is probably a first for the Teen Mom OG star. It’s happening, though.

On April 29, Farrah updated her Instagram. Her red carpet snap from the Tribeca Film Festival made a change from this 27-year-old’s usual string of promotions, but it kept the signature finish – cleavage. Farrah’s sheer-black top came fully see-through and fully braless. It was also snapped full-frontal for maximum exposure. The result is leaving this mother exposed to some interesting probing. Yes, Instagram appears to think that Farrah is transgender.

The photo’s comments section now comes with a discussion, apparently led by a user named Johan. His comment launched a conversation.

“Are you transgender?”

Interestingly, Abraham replied directly. She snapped back with the following.

“@johankampus are you”

Johan’s question prompted over 20 replies. Farrah was called a “shim” by a user who agreed with Johan – “heck yeah,” they also wrote. Another user replying to Johan told him not to “insult transgender, ferret is her own species.” Admittedly, this steady stream of slamming appears to have taken on a bullying angle. Similar has been seen with The Inquisitr‘s report of Farrah being called “Shrek” and a “booger” last month.

Farrah’s appearance has been a major headline-maker for years. Back in 2012, E Online was reporting Farrah showcasing her “brand-new” face following cosmetic surgery. The media outlet quoted Abraham saying “I’ve hated my nose since I was 13.” She added, “I don’t have to hate anything on my face ever again. I feel gorgeous!” The penchant for cosmetic procedures appears to have continued. Earlier this year, a separate E Online report covered Farrah “live-streaming” butt injections.

With a scantily-clad Instagram feed that frequently showcases Farrah nude, this increasingly-ridiculed star appears to be on somewhat of a downward spiral. 16 and Pregnant marked the start of fame for Farrah. Raising her daughter, Sophia came with particular hardships – this child’s father died tragically in a car wreck before Farrah gave birth. While Teen Mom OG brought further fame, Farrah is now as much known for her sex tapes as she is her reality career.

The recent “transgender” slamming likely stems from Abraham’s overall decline in popularity rather than genuine queries over a possible transgender status. Farrah has never spoken out about being transgender nor made any suggestion that gender is an issue for her.

For Instagram, however, the possibility seems up for debate. Farrah has 2.3 million followers. She is not followed by any of the Teen Mom OG or Teen Mom 2 cast.