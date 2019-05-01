Spoilers For ‘The Young And The Restless’: Hilary Helps Devon Through His Grief

Stunning new The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Devon gets some help through his grief over Neil from a surprising source — his late wife, Hilary.

According to The Inquisitr‘s daily Y&R recap, today Devon (Bryton James) flashed back to Hilary (Mishael Morgan) laughing while he and Elena (Brytni Sarpy) were having dinner. The scene was new, and Hilary will appear on the show several times in the coming weeks, according to Soaps In Depth. Unfortunately for fans of Hilary and Devon, Hilary is still dead, and she will appear to Devon as he struggles over losing her and Neil (Kristoff St. John) and his new feelings for Elena.

Even though Hilary isn’t returning, fans will appreciate seeing Morgan in the role a few times over the next several weeks. It’s been nearly a year since she died after she was injured and lost her and Devon’s unborn baby in a car accident. Lily (Christel Khalil) caused the crash because she was driving distracted, and ultimately, Lily served time in prison for her crime. Although she was supposed to stay behind bars for a year, Lily was released early for good behavior, and then her father, Neil, passed away after he brought her back home.

Morgan recently talked to Soap Hub about the possibility of returning to the show full time.

“I love Y&R. I think if I ever wanted to go back maybe they’d find a way to sneak Hilary back in [even though she died on-screen] or maybe someone who looks just like her. I respect the art form. I’ll never say no [to daytime]. I appreciate Y&R, and I’m grateful for it,” Morgan said.

However, she also discussed how she appreciated how acting allows her to become many different people, so she’s excited to become somebody new on other shows and films.

Morgan was nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series at the Daytime Emmys for her portrayal of Hilary on Y&R last year. She revealed that her reel included Hilary saying goodbye to Neil, which she called ironic now considering Kristoff St. John’s death. Plus, she also included scenes of her and Devon before Hilary passed away.

The 46th Daytime Emmy Awards are at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium, Pasadena, CA, on Sunday, May 5, 2019. Mario Lopez and Sheryl Underwood will host the event, which will be live streamed on Facebook and via the Daytime Emmy website. Morgan will find out if she takes home the Emmy on Sunday evening.