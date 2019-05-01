Aussie Instagram Model Gabby Epstein Leaves Little To The Imagination In Recent Bikini Pics

Instagram model Gabby Epstein is no stranger to flaunting her perfect curves and well-toned body on Instagram. As a matter of fact, a look at her page shows that almost all the pictures that the model has shared with her legions of ardent admirers comprise bikini and semi-nude ones.

Nonetheless, whenever Gabby posts new pics on the photo-sharing website, they become instant hits as fans can’t seem to get enough of the hottie’s skin-baring photo shoots.

To send a wave of excitement among her fans, the model recently took to her page and titillated her 2.2 million fans with a series of bikini pics that left little to the imagination of the viewers. And not only did her fans fall in love with the snaps, but non-followers who saw Gabby’s amazing body on their Instagram feed couldn’t stop themselves from liking the pics either.

In the first set of pictures, the 24-year-old stunner was featured donning a barely-there bandeaukini which could hardly contain the model’s breasts. As a result, the tiny fabric allowed Gabby to expose major underboob.

And that wasn’t all. Gabby also flaunted her well-toned legs through her tiny white bikini bottoms. In terms of her beauty looks, Gabby wore a plum shade of lipstick and applied lots of mascara, while she let her blonde tresses flow freely to pull off a simple yet very sexy and youthful look.

As of the writing of this piece, Gabby’s racy snap garnered more than 137,000 likes and close to a thousand comments, most of which were complimentary in nature. This proves that Gabby’s fans totally love the recent update.

A few days ago, Gabby sent temperatures soaring after she posted a very suggestive snap — one wherein she donned a skimpy black thong and turned her back towards the camera to put her pert derriere on full display.

The model opted for an off-the-shoulders striped crop top that accentuated her small waist front and center. Gabby wore her wavy hair down and, per the geotag, she posed for the picture at Laguna Beach in California.

Loading...

The said picture also became an instant hit, amassing more than 146,000 likes and above 12,000 comments — numbers that even well-established model sometimes fail to garner for their pics. But when it comes to Gabby, she exactly knows how to maintain her rule on Instagram despite the cut-throat competition because she is always on top of her game.

Although the Gold Coast model is a social media influencer in every sense of the word, she told The Daily Mail that she hates that very term because it makes her feel uncomfortable.