Abigail Ratchford Flaunts Flawless Curves As She Lowers Her Bikini On Instagram

Abigail Ratchford has a seemingly infinite arsenal of eye-popping images to deliver to her insatiable legion of Instagram fans. On Wednesday, the “Queen of Curves” took to the popular social media platform to share a sultry snapshot of herself flaunting her internet famous physique by donning a sexy gold bikini.

In the photo in question, the 27-year-old Maxim model is posing with her side to the camera while she rocks a gold two-piece bikini consisting of what looks to be a straight-cut top with a thick strap that goes over the shoulder, though the model is seductively lowering it, exposing a bit of sideboob and drawing attention to her voluptuous figure. She teamed her top with a matching thong bottom that sits high on the model’s frame, accentuating her hourglass figure, particularly her well-endowed derriere and itty bitty waist.

The Pennsylvania native completed her sultry outfit with a pair of thigh-high boots that are slightly visible at the bottom of the shot, which captures the model from the thighs up from a ground-up angle. Because of the position of the camera, Ratchford is seen posing in front of an endless blue sky that towers in the background. While it is hard to say for sure, Ratchford appears to be posing for the shot in a desert location.

Ratchford is wearing her raven hair in a side part and down as its silky strands fall over her shoulders and onto her back, partially covering her face along the way. The model is looking downward, straight into the camera with her lips pursue in a seductive way. She is wearing dark eye makeup, which intensifies her gaze, while the low sun makes her skin gold, like her bikini.

The post, which Ratchford shared with her whopping 9 million-plus Instagram followers, racked up more than 53,000 likes and almost 1,000 comments within a few hours of having been posted — at the time of this writing. Users of the social media platform who are fans of the sultry model took to the comments section to praise her envy-inducing physique, as well as to share their admiration for Ratchford.

“My phone is on fire,” one user wrote.

“I live for this look on you,” another one chimed in.

One user went on to ask whether Ratchford is natural or not, to which she responded: “definitely not.” As Cosmopolitan has previously noted, Ratchford has been open about artificial enhancements, having admitted to getting from lip fillers to Botox.