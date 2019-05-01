‘Game Of Thrones’ Season 8 Episode 4 Preview Images Show A Return To King’s Landing

But first, the dead must be dealt with at Winterfell.

HBO never releases a lot of content prior to each episode of the final season of Game of Thrones. However, they do release promotional images prior to each episode airing. This week’s episode focuses on the aftermath of the Battle of Winterfell as well as King’s Landing, showing which direction Episode 4 will take in Season 8.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the trailer for Episode 4 of Game of Thrones Season 8 has already been released and analyzed by the fans. As a result of this trailer, viewers already know that activity will now return to Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey) in King’s Landing.

However, new images show that fans will also get to see the aftermath of the battle at Winterfell. One image shows characters involved in what appears to be battle planning as well as likely discussions about what they should expect at King’s Landing.

There are also some heartbreaking Episode 4 images. Two images show characters standing in front of those who have fallen during the Battle of Winterfell in Episode 3 of Game of Thrones Season 8. The Starks are seen in one image together and Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) and her advisers stand reverently as they overlook corpses in another Episode 4 image. A third image shows key characters from Game of Thrones walking among the pyres of the dead with torches in their hands. as they prepare to burn the bodies.

Along with the mass burial at Winterfell, one image shows Daenerys’ fleet, according to Entertainment Weekly. Which means that if viewers were expecting a lull from grief this week in Game of Thrones, that isn’t likely as Yaya Greyjoy (Gemma Elizabeth Whelan) will probably find out the devastating news about her brother, Theon (Alfie Allen).

As Daenerys plots to claim the iron throne and deals with the dead at Winterfell, one Episode 4 image also shows Cersei with Euron Greyjoy (Pilou Asbæk). This Episode 4 image shows Cersei looking out of a window at King’s Landing, while Euron stands behind her.

Episode 3 of Game of Thrones Season 8 saw Daenerys’ army massively depleted thanks to the Night King (Vladimir Furdik) and his dead army. As yet, it is unclear as to whether Cersei knows this yet or not. As a result of this, viewers will have to tune into the next installment of Game of Thrones to find out more.

You can view all of the newly released promotional images for Episode 4 of Game of Thrones Season 8 below.

Season 8 of Game of Thrones returns to HBO with Episode 4 on Sunday, May 5, at 9 p.m. ET.