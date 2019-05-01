Haley Kalil Gears Fans Up For New ‘Sports Illustrated Swimsuit’ Issue With Sexy Clip From Her Rookie Shoot

The 2019 issue of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit hits shelves this month, and Haley Kalil is more than excited for it. The stunner geared her thousands of fans up for its release with a sexy clip from her rookie photo shoot that brought some serious heat to the social media platform.

The latest addition to Haley’s Instagram account came on Wednesday, May 1, and was sure to get fans looking forward to getting their own copy of the upcoming bikini clad magazine. The post included a steamy video from Haley’s shoot for the publication, which took place in Kenya earlier this year in January.

Posing on her knees, the 27-year-old was captured on the beach as the clear water gently made its way up the shore. Haley was sure to get some stares as she struck a series of poses in an insanely tiny yellow bikini that left very little to the imagination and did nothing but favors for her famous figure.

The redheaded bombshell spilled out of her barely-there bandeau style top that hardly contained her voluptuous assets, flashing plenty of cleavage to the camera. A long, delicate body necklace adorned with beautiful pendants was expertly threaded through her top as well, drawing even more attention to her busty chest. As for her lower half, Haley sported a matching golden yellow pair of high rise bottoms that accentuated her trim waist and highlighted her curvy booty thanks to its cheeky cut. To give her look even more edge, another thick choker necklace was added to her itty-bitty beach day ensemble.

Haley wore her signature red locks down in beachy waves, which blew in the salty sea breeze behind her shoulder. The perfect style of her long tresses perfectly framed her face, which sported a minimal makeup look to let her striking features shine for the sexy shoot.

Fans of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model went absolutely wild for the new addition to Haley’s Instagram account. At the time of this writing, the post has racked up more than 13,000 views and 4,000 likes after just four hours of going live to the platform. Dozens flocked to the comments section as well to shower the beauty with compliments on her jaw-dropping display.

“Gorgeous,” one follower wrote, while another said she looked like a “goddess.”

“You are an inspiration. Beautiful, smart, great personality,” commented a third.

Haley will be traveling to Miami next week to celebrate the launch of the 2019 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue. According to the publication’s website, the two-day event will be held on May 10 and 11, and will include “In Her Own Words panels where models, industry experts, and SI Swimsuit editors will discuss beauty, diversity, female empowerment and more.”