Channing Tatum Just Broke The Internet With Nude Photo Of Himself In The Shower

The photo comes after the actor lost a bet to Jessie J.

Leave it to Channing Tatum to basically break the internet after losing a bet.

Just moments ago, the actor posted a very NSFW photo of himself on his Instagram account. Tatum explains to fans in the caption of the photo that he lost a game of Jenga to girlfriend Jessica Cornish (who goes by the stage name of Jessie J) and the winner of the game got to choose which photo that the loser would post on social media. Thanks to Jessie, fans are getting a full glimpse of the Magic Mike star’s incredible body.

In the photo, Channing tilts his head back as water goes cascading off of his face in the shower. The 39-year-old goes completely nude in the snapshot, only covering his private area with both of his hands. The actor shows off his chiseled abs and toned legs in the NSFW picture and within just moments of the post going live, it’s already earned him a lot of attention from his fans, garnering over 440,000 likes in addition to well over 35,000 comments and growing by the second.

Jessie J was one of the first people to comment on the sexy little photo writing, “sharing is caring,” along with a heart and flame emoji. Countless other fans have also flooded the comments section to let Channing know how incredible his body looks while others told him he needs to keep playing Jenga.

“The response to this, I predict, is gonna be biblical,” one follower correctly predicted.

“No no, you keep playing Jenga. Sincerely, everyone,” another fan joked along with a few surprise face emojis.

It’s safe to say that Channing and Jessie’s playful relationship is going pretty well. Earlier this month, The Inquisitr shared that Channing got pretty candid while wishing the new lady in his life a happy birthday. Along with a series of photos of the “Bang Bang” singer, the actor also penned a heartfelt caption to go with it.

“Wishing you the happiest day filled with all the love and all the light. You came into this world on this day and lit it on fire. You have blessed our eyes, our ears, our hearts and our lives. So thank you for just being you. You are so very special. Happy birthday, Baby.”

The couple was first linked together back in October and while they kept their romance on the down low for quite some time, they’ve been expressing their love for one another on social media in a few sweet posts.

For now, fans can only hope that Channing will lose another game of Jenga sometime soon.