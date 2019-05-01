Emily Ratajkowski Thinks Underboob And Booty-Flaunting Is ‘Business Casual,’ Instagram Seems Happy

“Business casual” – apparently, there’s room for interpretation.

On May 1, Emily Ratajkowski updated her Instagram. The supermodel is sitting on a comfortable-looking couch, and her body language is sending out similar vibes. Snuggled amid crushed velours, EmRata is wearing acid-washed jeans, a matching jacket with hints of white fur, and a simple cut-off tee that’s flashing a touch of underboob. A black baseball cap and piercing gaze complete the look.

With taut abs on show and some cheeky backside flashing from those ripped jeans, there is, admittedly, a questionable side to EmRata’s “business casual” caption. The “casual” seems self-explanatory. The “business,” less so. Then again, with a lingerie and swimwear line to her name, this power celebrity is now a fully fledged businesswoman.

Fan comments poured in the moment the snap was posted. One user had views on Emily’s denims, per their comment.

“if em can wear ripped jeans surely i can @finndas”

Buzz around this doe-eyed model has spiked of late. The fashion industry may be dominated by power models like Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid, but this brunette is catching up with her peers. Emily has 22.5 million Instagram followers. Her New York City outings come regularly papped, although the bulk of EmRata’s worship appears to stem from that Instagram account.

Unconventional clothing has already made headlines for this model. When Elle interviewed EmRata on her Inamorata clothing line, the magazine headlined its article: “Why Emily Ratajkowski Is Wearing Underwear to Go on a Bodega Run.” This likely refers to Inamorata’s promotional snaps – they see Ratajkowski donning her merch in a series of low-lit convenience store settings. The magazine also quoted EmRata on her origins and philosophies when it comes to confidence.

“I grew up in southern California and it really was a culture of girls living in their swimsuits. Here was this real confidence, and it was non-sexual, just women doing their thing, you know?”

Innocent as this girl’s face may be, the same cannot be said for some of her Instagram updates. EmRata’s eye-popping Easter snaps came with thigh-high stockings, a bondage-style corset, and plunging cleavage. The update currently sits at 2.3 million likes.

Emily is 27-years-old. Her rise to fame largely stems from her 2013 appearance in Robin Thicke’s “Blurred Lines” music video, but her career as a fashion model is now more-than-established. Having walked the runway for countless high-end designers, EmRata is now a fashion icon, style queen, and bonafide sex symbol.

A full fleet of celebrities follows Emily on Instagram. EmRata is followed by Kendall Jenner, Bella Thorne, Priyanka Chopra, and Sweetener singer Ariana Grande.