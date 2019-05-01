Victoria’s Secret Model Shanina Shaik Goes Braless In Sultry White Crop Top At Travis Scott’s Birthday Bash

Shanina Shaik hit up Travis Scott’s birthday party yesterday, and the model looked nothing short of amazing.

The Victoria’s Secret stunner has already gained an impressive following of over 1.7 million on Instagram alone, and her popularity continues to skyrocket. Shaik keeps fans interested in her feed by posting a wide variety of photos to her account, including some bikini-clad snapshots. In the most recent photo posted to her Instagram account, the supermodel poses against a metal fence and neon sign just outside of Scott’s party.

The stunner looks casual yet sexy with her long, dark locks down and straight. The model goes mostly au naturel for the photo, wearing just a little bit of makeup, including matte lipstick. Shaik also dons a tiny white crop top that features three-quarter-length sleeves and dips well below her chest, showing off some cleavage. The 28-year-old goes braless for the occasion and pairs her little white top with high-waisted black pants.

Shanina accessorizes the look with a black handbag and tons of jewelry, including multiple rings, a watch, and a bracelet. Just moments after the post went live, it earned Shanina a lot of attention from her followers with over 15,000 likes in addition to 140-plus comments. While some followers commented on the fact that she was attending Travis Scott’s birthday party, the overwhelming majority took to the post to let the model know how amazing she looks.

“The words to say are not enough. I love you. beautiful girl,” one follower commented.

“Wow so beautiful.”

“I love You beautiful sexy,” another gushed.

As The Inquisitr shared earlier today, Travis Scott’s birthday party was quite the event, bringing out a ton of celebrities, including French Montana, Travis Barker, Machine Gun Kelly, Kanye West, and many other members of the Kardashian/Jenner family. The party, which was held in Studio City, California, ended up having to get shut down by the fire marshals. Many celebs were seen getting escorted out by firefighters but judging by Kylie Jenner’s Instagram stories, it appears as though a good time was had by all before the bash came to an end.

Earlier in the day, Jenner posted a few photos of herself and Travis on Instagram together along with a sweet tribute.

“Watching you evolve into the partner, friend, son, and father you are today has been so fulfilling. my real life bestie & hubby all wrapped into one. i love you and I’m so so proud of you. happy happy birthday,” the reality star wrote.

Travis is now 28-years-old.