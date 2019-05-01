Sierra Skye Calls Herself ‘Lil Mama’ While Showing Off Tons Of Underboob In Skimpy Black Bikini

Once again, Sierra Skye is turning heads. Having already amassed a following of 4 million on Instagram alone, it’s no secret that Sierra’s followers can’t get enough of her. The social media star is most famous for posing in bikini after bikini but no matter what kind of swimsuit she is rocking, she always looks incredible. In her latest Instagram photo, the stunner leaves very little to the imagination in a skimpy black bikini that barely even covers her body.

Skye takes the photo in her bathroom mirror, covering her face with her pink phone case. The model wears her long, blonde locks down and curled and shows off her incredible figure in a tiny black suit. The bikini bottom’s straps hit just above Sierra’s naval, showing off plenty of thigh for her loyal fans. The top of the swimsuit is equally as sexy, featuring a little peek-a-boo strip that shows off tons of underboob.

The bombshell’s cleavage also flows out of the top of Sierra’s suit, and her toned and tanned abs are also on display in the photo. Though the post just went live, it’s already garnered the social media sensation plenty of attention with over 20,000 likes in addition to nearly 200 comments. While some followers commented on the NSFW suit, others just popped in to let Sierra know that they’re big fans of hers.

“Sexiest woman alive God knows,” one follower wrote with a ton of flame emojis.

“I love your body.”

“Sexy mommy top to bottom,” another fan gushed.

In another post from last week, Skye flaunted her amazing body once again in another tiny little bikini from fashion retailer Fashion Nova. As The Inquisitr shared, Sierra struck a pose in her bathroom once again — only this time in front of her shower. In the photo, the bikini model wears her tresses down and curly while also sporting a little bit of makeup for the beautiful shot. Of course, Sierra’s body is again the center of attention in the image while she spills out of a barely-there pink animal-patterned bikini.

Since the image has been sitting on her account, it keeps gaining likes and comments. So far, that particular snapshot racked up over 152,000 likes as well as 1,200 after it went live. The overwhelming majority of fans again couldn’t help but comment on how amazing Sierra looks in a bikini.

As followers know, Sierra posts a few bikini-clad photos every week so it’s only a matter of time until she stuns her fans again.