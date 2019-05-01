Rihanna Shows Off Her Flawless Body And Curvy Booty While Wearing White Lingerie On Instagram

Rihanna has been steaming up multiple social media feeds as of late with her sultry lingerie posts.

The Inquisitr previously shared that the “Work” singer recently showed major cleavage when she wore one of her strapless bras from her Savage X Fenty collection. In an Instagram post on Tuesday, Rihanna mentions that new additions to her collection will be available at midnight on Wednesday, May 1.

Then, Rihanna also posted another photo from the collection. This time, the star is seen showing off her entire body in a white two-piece set. The singer is also wearing two lace garters, and is decked out in silver jewelry and a matching headband. The photo has a blue backdrop, and is filled with flowers. Rihanna stares at the camera lens, striking a pose featuring her curvaceous booty. The post was shared with the Fenty Beauty CEO’s 70.1 million Instagram followers, and received more than 940,000 likes in response. The photo also received more than 12,000 comments from Rihanna’s fans.

“How does one even?!?!?” one follower wrote.

“Take my money, my soul and my heart,” another fan chimed in.

Rihanna also shared a photo of her showing off her insane body this week. In a post from Sunday, April 28, the “California King Bed” songstress is seen rocking a long, yellow-and-gray checkered blouse with matching shorts from Off White, per Fashion Bomb Daily‘s Instagram account. The star also wore long braids as she posed next to Grammy Award-winning artist Buju Banton, attending his show while she was in Barbados for the weekend.

The “FourFiveSeconds” songstress also used another opportunity to flaunt her Savage collection to the masses. For her Vogue Australia cover, Rihanna wore multiple pieces from her lingerie line. In one post, she is captured wearing a lime green lace bralette under a dark blue blazer. The star is also seen wearing a tight tan lingerie piece in another photo. The latter image was shot by Josh Olins and was styled by Christine Centenera, according to Vogue Australia’s Instagram page.

In the interview with Vogue Australia, per The Daily Mail, the multi-talented star discussed her philanthropy work — and her feelings about being nominated as Australia’s global ambassador by its first female prime minister, Julia Gillard. Rihanna was named to the post for her global education crusade. According to The Daily Mail, the two met in New York over a casual dinner, and have traveled together to Malawi in East Africa.

“I believe Rihanna sees education as a real enabler. She left school young because she was discovered young, so she’s conscious that she didn’t finish her own schooling,” Gillard said. “She talked to me about her brothers and how determined she’d been that they finished school, so I think she’s got this very personal sense that individual education really matters.”