Elsa Hosk Flaunts Flawless Figure In Plunging Cut-Out Blue Dress On Instagram

Elsa Hosk sent fans into a frenzy yet again with her latest Instagram post that is sure to get pulses racing.

The Victoria’s Secret Angel shared a stunning new set of snaps to her account on the social media platform on Wednesday, May 1, that sent temperatures soaring. The upload included two shots of Elsa standing barefoot as she posed in the mountains, looking nothing short of stunning as she did so in a gorgeous gown that did nothing but favors for her flawless physique.

Elsa exuded some serious mermaid vibes in her flowing teal dress that flashed an ample amount of skin as she stared down the camera with a sultry look. The model showed some major cleavage thanks to the plunging neckline of her garment, while its unique cutout design exposed her trim waist. The top and bottom half of the Swedish beauty’s dress were connected together by a large gold ring that sat in the middle of her midriff, drawing even more attention to her impressive abs. The second snap of the set provided a fuller look at the model, revealing one of her long, slender legs underneath a thigh-high side slit.

Accessories were excluded from the catwalk queen’s jaw-dropping display, allowing her beautiful dress to take center stage in the stunning snap. The ends of Elsa’s signature blonde tresses showed a hint of pink and were styled in a simple blowout that perfectly framed her face that sported a gorgeous makeup look consisting of a thick coating of mascara and light pink lipstick.

Fans of the blue-eyed bombshell went absolutely wild for the newest addition to her Instagram feed which, at the time of this writing, has already racked up more than 56,000 likes after just two hours of going live to the platform. Hundreds of her 5.2 million followers flocked to the comments section as well with many of them leaving compliments for her breathtaking display.

“You look lovely,” one fan commented, while another said she was “perfection.”

Recently, Elsa has been making an appearance on another Instagram account aside from her own personal page. The model has been lending her skills to fellow Victoria’s Secret Angel Candice Swanepoel for her swimwear collection Tropic of C. Elsa appeared on the official Instagram for the brand a number of times last week rocking a number of skimpy swimsuits. One set of snaps captured her in a tiny gingham-patterned two-piece, while another series saw her flaunting her figure in a black bikini.