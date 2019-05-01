‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Joss Makes An Emotional Call, Sets Up Jax Return

Josslyn needs all the support she can get.

It was a sad day in Port Charles on Wednesday, as General Hospital fans watched Oscar Nero take his last breath. He joined his great grandparents, Edward and Lila Quartermaine, as they led him into soap heaven. Now the real grief begins for Kim, Drew, and Josslyn — not to mention everyone else who loved Oscar. Joss will need her family, but there is someone missing that she can always count on.

In the General Hospital previews for Thursday, Joss is seen on her phone, calling someone. She tells the person on the other end of the call that she needs them, and this mystery character is expected to be her dad, Jax. Actor Ingo Rademacher is heading back to the ABC soap on May 7, so this will be the likely lead-in for his return. SheKnows Soaps teases that Jax will be back in town to support his daughter after Oscar’s tragic death.

Joss will need her dad, but she will also have Carly, Sonny, and Michael to lean on as well. Oscar’s death has hit her hard. He was her first love, and they made many plans together before cancer struck the teen. While it looked like the writers at General Hospital had considered healing Oscar, that wasn’t the case at all. Now, Joss will have to go on without him.

Jax will also be back just in time for the Nurses Ball. Joss and Oscar were working on a song together before he died. She was hoping that they would be able to perform it together, but it was not to be. Joss may not even want to attend the Nurses Ball so soon after losing him. Will Jax play a part in talking her into going — perhaps to perform their song?

Drew will also be there to comfort Kim on Thursday’s General Hospital. She just lost her whole world. It’s going to be tough for her and for Drew. As The Inquisitr had previously reported, Drew told Franco on Wednesday that there is nothing positive about losing his son. Franco actually had a few words of wisdom for his BFF, and Drew appreciated him being there. There will likely be more scenes between these two as Drew continues to grieve.

Jax’s return won’t be made under the best of circumstances, but it sure will be welcomed by his daughter. Even Carly may appreciate that her ex is there for Joss during this difficult time.

Look for Ingo Rademacher to make an appearance on General Hospital next Tuesday, May 7.