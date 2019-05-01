‘RHONY’ Star Tinsley Mortimer Opens Up About Depression Battle After Scott Kluth Split

She just wants to be happy again.

Tinsley Mortimer is still feeling down, months after her split from on-again, off-again boyfriend Scott Kluth.

In a sneak peek of tonight’s new episode of The Real Housewives of New York City shared by People on May 1, the 43-year-old reality star is seen opening up about her depression during a conversation with her mother, Dale Mercer.

“[I’m] literally f**king miserable,” she cries.

According to the magazine, the emotional moment between Mortimer and Mercer occurs just months after Tinsley is seen in a one-night-only performance as the ringleader of the Big Apple Circus. While the moment should have been celebratory, Mortimer is instead consumed with negative feelings about her former relationship with Kluth, who she had split from weeks prior.

“I really am emotional. I feel like I don’t do anything good enough,” she says. “I just feel like I’m doing these things that I feel like I’d be really happy about and I’m not happy. I’m miserable!”

Mortimer tells her mother that while she has been working to get to a good place in her life — so that she’s able to share it with someone special — she doesn’t want that person to be her mother. While Tinsley said that she does, of course, love her mother, she also wished there was someone else in her life who she could celebrate with.

In her cast confessional, Mortimer tells the cameras that, as she sat speaking to her mother in her over-the-top dress, she felt that she couldn’t have been more of what her childhood self would have wanted. After all, she was part of the circus. However, when it came to her adult self, she “couldn’t be sadder.”

“I just want to be happy again,” she sobbed.

In response to her daughter’s outburst of emotion, Mercer told Mortimer that she should move on from her romance with Kluth, and stop dwelling on the negative aspects of her life. She then told Mortimer to look at the positive, and to celebrate her amazing night at the circus.

Mercer then pointed out to Mortimer that Kluth didn’t show up to support her at her event, which he could have done — if he wanted to.

“He didn’t, so move on,” Mercer added, offering up tough love for her daughter.

To see more of Mortimer and her co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of The Real Housewives of New York City Season 11. The show airs Wednesday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.