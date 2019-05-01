Maluma Announces Artwork, Huge Collaborations And Release Date For New Album ’11:11′

Ahead of his huge Billboard Music Awards performance tonight with the queen of pop herself, Madonna, Maluma has announced the details for his new album 11:11 that we’ve all been waiting for.

Via his social media pages, the Latin star has posted all the information we want to know about the upcoming release.

First up, the release date. His fourth studio album will be released later this month on May 17. According to Entertainment Focus, the album will drop just a day short of one year since he put out F.A.M.E.

Next up, the album artwork. Maluma is wearing a black roll neck top with a shiny black PVC coat. The “HP” hitmaker is staring deeply into the camera, seducing his fans. He has also shared the back cover which shows off his outfit in more detail, but most importantly, includes the tracklisting for the album.

11:11 will consist of 16 tracks and will contain a total of nine collaborations. The likes of Madonna, Ricky Martin and Ty Dolla $ign have all teamed up with the megastar.

Recently, Maluma released a single titled “Medellin” with Madonna for the lead single of her upcoming album, Madame X. The Inquisitr revealed the tracklisting of the album that told fans that Maluma would also feature on another song titled “B**** I’m Loca.” Today we learn that Madge will return the favor and will appear on his album on a track titled “Soltera.”

The official album tracklisting with the length of each track according to iTunes:

1. “11 PM” 2:55

2. “HP” 3:04

3. “No Se Me Quita” (featuring Ricky Martin) 3:39

4. “Dispuesto” (featuring Ozuna) 2:42

5. “No Puedo Olvidarte” (featuring Nicky Jam) 3:11

6. “Me Enamoré de Ti” 3:19

7. “Extrañándote” (featuring Zion & Lennox) 3:35

8. “Shhh (Calla’)” 2:57

9. “Dinero Tiene Cualquiera” 3:26

10. “Soltera” (featuring Madonna) 3:08

11. “Te Quiero” 3:49

12. “Instinto Natural” (featuring Sech) 3:14

13. “Tu Vecina” (featuring Ty Dolla Sign) 3:19

14. “La Flaca” (featuring Chencho) 2:40

15. “Puesto Pa’ Ti” (featuring Farina) 3:23

16. “Déjale Saber” 3:17

The album will be released via Sony Latin.

Previously, he spoke to E! News and said that he had been working with Madonna on new music. He revealed that they met at the MTV Video Music Awards and that they had been cooking up some music since then. He said that he hoped that she would decide to release some of it in the future for the world to hear. Looks like his wish came true after all as it seems there will be three Madonna and Maluma tracks being released in 2019.

Maluma has a huge Instagram following boasting over 41.5 million followers. His posts, like the topless photo he shared in Vegas over the weekend, get liked by millions, The Inquisitr previously reported.