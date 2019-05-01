Adele Posts Instagram Meme To ‘Remember Who She Is’ Just Weeks After Split From Simon Konecki

Adele resurfaces on Instagram to let her followers know that she still has a sense of humor following her separation from Simon Konecki.

According to People, the “Chasing Pavements” songstress posted a funny meme that aligns with her recent relationship issues. The meme was posted on Wednesday and shows two versions of the singer. One photo shows the singer crying during a possible performance. In the other photo, Adele is more hardcore and empowered in a screenshot from her appearance on Carpool Karaoke with James Corden. The meme was shared with Adele’s 31.7 million followers.

The meme received more than 280,000 likes and more than 7,000 comments from Adele’s followers.

“Just the queen can post memes about herself,” one follower wrote.

“Let them know sis!” another chimed.

The Inquisitr previously shared that the couple is parting ways after seven years of marriage. The two shares one child together-Angelo, 6. People stated that the rumors of the pair breaking up were fueled when the “One and Only” singer was spotted without her wedding ring months before the split was confirmed by her reps Benny Tarantini and Carl Fysh. The reps stated that Adele and Konecki are “committed to raising their son together lovingly.” They also stated that the pair wouldn’t make any more statements regarding the matter.

The couple has been notoriously private throughout their relationship. Sources claim that the two never shared a “traditional” marriage and would go weeks without seeing each other due to their demanding schedules. The couple’s marriage was also reported over before the public was notified, as Konecki was “doing his own thing,” per People.

Shortly after the news of the split broke, it was reported that Adele was in the studio working on her next album. In her follow-up to 2015’s 25, the “Hello” singer will reportedly open up about her relationship with Konecki and its eventual downfall. A source reportedly told HollywoodLife that Adele is working tirelessly and consistently on her next album for her fans. The outlet also claims that the singer has been “heartbroken” but isn’t letting it affect her career or her willingness to make sure her son is being taken care of.

“Adele’s been dealing with her many emotions the way she always does, by writing songs. She’s been pouring out her heart in the studio, making music is like therapy for her. Her next album will have songs about Simon and this split,” a source claims.

Konecki has yet to disclose any comments pertaining to the split publicly.