Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi Shares Baby Bump Photo, Says It’s ‘Almost Time’ To Meet Her Son

Jersey Shore star Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi is pregnant with her third child and getting closer to her due date. The reality show star and soon-to-be mom of three has been updating fans throughout her pregnancy with bump updates and on Tuesday, Snooki shared her latest bump photo and revealed that it is “almost time” to meet her son.

In the photo posted to Instagram, Snooki stands in her bathroom in front of a full-length mirror. She notes in her caption that there are plenty of kid finger prints on the mirror, but that she “doesn’t care anymore.” The Jersey Shore star is dressed in all black clothing with her long hair pulled in a ponytail. She says that she is ready to meet her soon-to-be-born son.

Back in December, the reality show star revealed the gender of her baby. Snooki is already the mom to 6-year-old son Lorenzo and 4-year-old daughter Giovanna. According to PEOPLE, Snooki and her husband, Jionni LaValle, included their son in the gender reveal announcement. Lorenzo hit a baseball which had colored powder inside, indicating whether or not the baby is a boy or a girl. When he hit the ball, blue powder emerged from it showing that the baby is a boy.

As previously reported by Inquisitr, Snooki revealed the name that she and her husband chose for their son. She revealed the name in a social media post in which she revealed she was having a hard time moving since her son was on her sciatic nerve. In the post, she revealed that she would be naming her son Angelo. Snooki is reportedly due sometime in June meaning that her due-date is fast approaching.

Last month, Snooki spent some time with her Jersey Shore co-star Deena Cortese. The two posed together for photos which they posted to social media, but according to an Inquisitr article, Snooki snapped back at commenters who accused Deena of getting plastic surgery months after giving birth to her first child. The lighting was blamed and the next day, Deena posted another photo of the two together. In the photo, Deena showed off her post-baby body while Snooki showed off her growing baby bump.

Snooki appeared on MTV’s Jersey Shore until it was cancelled. The network brought back most of the original cast for Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. The show has already aired two seasons and reportedly is gearing up for a third. It is not yet known when the new season will air.