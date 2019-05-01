Olivia Jade Rocks Oversized Sweatshirt, No Pants During Beverly Hills Outing

The YouTuber was surrounded by bodyguards for her first public appearance since the college admissions scandal.

Just days after her sister Bella Giannulli came out of hiding, Olivia Jade has followed in her footsteps. Photos published by The Daily Mail show the YouTuber stepping out for the first time since her mother, Lori Loughlin and father, Mossimo Giannulli’s scandal shook her world. Yesterday, the 19-year-old was spotted leaving an office building in Beverly Hills and she wasn’t alone. Instead, the social media star seems to have beefed up security as she was surrounded by bodyguards.

In the photos, Jade goes makeup free and wears her long, dark locks in a low ponytail. The brunette beauty rocks an oversized brown hooded sweatshirts, no pants, and a pair of white socks and sneakers. While the paparazzi are snapping photos, Olivia seems to be preoccupied on her phone while she waits for a vehicle to pick her up.

As fans know, Olivia’s parents are currently at the center of an investigation after they reportedly paid $500,000 to help both Olivia and her sister Bella get into the University of Southern California by posing as Crew team recruits. Since then, Olivia and her family have been keeping a low profile and have not been seen out and about in public very much.

While it was first rumored that the YouTuber was not on speaking terms with her parents, especially since the scandal caused her to lose a number of sponsorships and tarnish her brand, The Inquisitr recently shared that she’s now sticking by their side.

“Both Olivia and Bella have been around,” an insider dished. “Olivia still wants to rebuild her business. She is positive that she will be able to. She isn’t one to give up.”

Among the sponsorship that Olivia lost were big brands like TRESemme, Sephora, Hewlett-Packard as well as a few smaller brands like Princess Polly and Lulu. After being angry at her parents and moving in with her boyfriend for a few weeks, Olivia has reportedly come around— mostly because she believes that she can rebuild her brand.

“Olivia had her own life and business,” the insider reported. “She was always very driven and worked very hard to achieve what she had. This was her passion…She most certainly will find a way to start over again.”

On Monday, it was reported by The Inquisitr that Loughlin and 16 other parents pleaded “not guilty” to changes including bribery and fraud in a Boston Federal Court. If Lori and her husband Mossimo are found guilty, they could spend several years behind bars at a federal prison.