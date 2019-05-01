‘RHOA’ Star Eva Marcille And Michael Sterling Are Expecting Another Baby

Eva Marcille subtly announced on Instagram that she and her husband, Michael Sterling, are expecting their second child together.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star, 34, shared a post with her 2.9 million followers on Wednesday. The post features a spread from People magazine, one in which she is seen sipping on a pink drink. Eva is also pretending to feed her unborn child a matching beverage via her belly button. Marcille’s pregnant belly is also doodled upon, big eyes and a small mouth being drawn on her skin. The model, who is wearing a pink sports bra, poses on a pink floral bed in the shot.

The photo received more than 150,000 likes from Marcille’s fans, most of whom had no idea that she was expecting. Marcille hadn’t previously mentioned that she and her husband were expecting. In an exclusive interview with People, the America’s Next Top Model alum revealed that she was 17 weeks pregnant. Her People spread was styled and shot by Terrell Mullin, with pillows from her Eva Home Collection also having been used in the photo.

“Michael and I couldn’t be more excited to announce baby No. 3 is on board!” Marcille exclaimed to People. “Looks like little Michael Jr. is going from the baby to the middle child, and Marley will be the boss of them all!”

The couple gave birth to a son, Michael Jr., in April of 2018. Marcille also has a child from a previous relationship — Marley, 8.

“It’s amazing that God shared his most amazing superpower with us: the power to create and give life,” Sterling tells People. “I count it a great blessing to grow our family with the love of my life, Eva Marcille Sterling, and we look forward to welcoming another generation of hope into this world.”

The couple’s announcement comes just months after saying “I do.” The pair married in October of 2018 in a private ceremony in Atlanta. The wedding party reportedly consisted of 220 people in total, including their kids. RHOA cast members Porsha Williams, NeNe Leakes, Kandi Burruss, Shamari DeVoe, Cynthia Bailey, Tanya Sam, and Marlo Hampton were all in attendance for Marcille’s big day, as was shown on a Season 11 episode of the Bravo show. The couple shared their own written vows during the ceremony. As part of her vows, the model stated that she never wanted a “fairy tale” growing up, but wants one now — after meeting and falling in love with Sterling. Sterling vowed that he will never leave his wife’s side, and assured her that he will be with her in “the next life” if something were to happen to either of them.

Loading...

Fans of Marcille can see the full People spread on newsstands as of Friday, May 3.