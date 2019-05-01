Joy-Anna Duggar Pregnant, ‘Counting On’ Star Expecting Second Child With Husband Austin Forsyth

The Duggar family of the TLC show Counting On seems to be in the midst of another baby boom, as another pregnancy has just been confirmed. Joy-Anna and Austin Forsyth are officially expecting their second child.

Joy-Anna and Austin shared the big news via their shared Instagram page on Wednesday. The Counting On stars noted that some people had already guessed that the Duggar daughter might be pregnant again, and indeed she is. In fact, as The Inquisitr teased, Duggar parents Jim Bob and Michelle may have let this news out accidentally to a degree not long ago.

The Forsyth crew will become a family of four in November but this new baby won’t be the only little one celebrating its first Duggar Christmas this winter. The Inquisitr recently shared that oldest son Josh and his wife Anna are expecting again as well. They will be welcoming their sixth child together this fall.

Joy-Anna’s big sister Jessa is currently expecting her third baby in a matter of weeks. That’s not all, as The Inquisitr also detailed that Joe Duggar and his wife Kendra are expecting their second baby too. Joe and Kendra haven’t specified when their new bundle of joy is coming, although it seems Garrett will officially be a big brother by the end of the year. In addition, Duggar cousin Amy is also expecting right now.

Austin and Joy-Anna’s post quickly garnered a lot of love. Her brother Josiah and his wife Lauren shared their congratulations, as did big sister Jana. A handful of Counting On fans added comments under the one from Lauren and Josiah’s account, lending their support as they know the couple recently opened up about having had a miscarriage.

People notes that Joy-Anna and Austin’s baby boy, Gideon, is 14-months-old now. Duggar, 21, and Forsyth, 25, got married in May 2017 and welcomed Gideon in February 2018. The Counting On stars released a statement as this new pregnancy scoop emerged, sharing their excitement for the addition to their family.

“Our favorite math is addition and we are very excited to share that the Forsyth family is adding a member! Marriage and being a mom and dad to Gideon has already far exceeded our expectations. We are looking forward to loving another little one and seeing what special dynamic he or she brings to our family. Table for 4 sounds perfect!”

Counting On fans are thrilled to hear the news that Joy-Anna and Austin Forsyth are expecting their second baby. The Duggar family has a lot to be excited about these days and their supporters are hoping that perhaps Josiah and Lauren will be the next to reveal uplifting baby news.