Swedish Bombshell Anna Nystrom Shows Off Toned Booty, Major Sideboob In Scandalous Thong Swimsuit

Nystrom's fans have gone crazy over her latest sultry snapshot.

There’s a good reason why Anna Nystrom has over 7 million followers on Instagram. The Swedish beauty and fitness enthusiast has a killer body, and she isn’t afraid to show it off to her army of fans. In her most recent Instagram update, the blonde bombshell shows off plenty of skin, much to the delight of her fans.

The photo, which appears to have been taken in Nystrom’s home, shows the gorgeous model looking out a window — a serious look on her face. She wears her long blond locks pulled halfway back and curled, and she shows off her picture-perfect physique in a black one-piece swimsuit that leaves very little to the imagination.

The sultry swimsuit hugs Anna tightly, and fans get a glimpse of some major sideboob. Nystrom’s incredibly toned legs and derriere are also very much on display in the thong bottoms belonging to the swimsuit. Nystrom can be seen wearing subtle makeup as her natural beauty shines through.

Anna tagged the photo as having been captured in Sweden, and the share has already earned her an insane amount of traffic despite having been posted about an hour ago, as of this writing. So far, Anna’s fans have given the snapshot a big thumbs up, lavishing over 63,000 likes and 1,400 comments on the share. While the overwhelming majority of fans commented on the stunner’s incredible figure, countless others chimed in to let Anna know that they’re massive fans of hers.

“Just wow so lovely and hot,” one follower commented.

“The body of the goddess,” a second supporter on social media remarked.

“Holy supercharged smash 24/7 you look out of this world,” another Instagram fan gushed.

A few other followers flooded the comments section to let Anna know that her boyfriend is the luckiest man in the world.

“How lucky is your fella,” one fan wrote.

Over the past few days, Nystrom has been flooding her feed with sexy photo after sexy photo — and her fans have gone absolutely wild in response.

As The Inquisitr shared earlier this week, the blonde-haired beauty showed off her killer curves in a NSFW outfit. In this snapshot, Nystrom looks pretty busty in a white tank top that has a pink flower pattern all over it. She’s also seen wearing a skintight pink miniskirt — showing off her toned legs to fans in the process. Just like her most current photo, this one earned the YouTuber plenty of attention, attracting over 178,000 likes and well over 2,000 comments.

Now, fans will just have to wait and see what Anna has up her sleeve in terms of her next photo post. One thing’s for sure — it’s bound to be a hot one.