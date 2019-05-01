‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Jenelle Evans Admits Divorce Is ‘In Thoughts’ But That ‘Nothing Is Finalized’

Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans has been married to David Eason since 2017. However, the reality show star admits in a new interview with Us Weekly that divorce is a possibility after David killed her dog.

“At this time, we are dealing with this rough situation. I want to focus on what’s best for me and my kids. [Divorce is] in thoughts, but nothing is finalized.”

Fans were shocked when reports surfaced suggesting that David had shot and killed Jenelle’s French bulldog, Nugget. Reports related to these allegations came out on Tuesday night, but it wasn’t until Wednesday that both David and Jenelle spoke about the incident. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, David uploaded a video of his daughter with the dog, and included a caption in which he claimed the dog had “been aggressive” with the couple’s daughter before.

Jenelle Evans also spoke out on social media in the aftermath of the incident. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Jenelle posted a photo of herself with her dog to Instagram on Wednesday morning, confirming that the dog had died. She admitted in the post that she was “distraught” over the loss of her dog.

She opened up to Us Weekly about the incident, and revealed what reportedly happened. She explained that the dog “snapped” at the couple’s 2-year-old daughter. Jenelle explained that her husband “doesn’t put up with that,” so he took the dog into the woods and shot her.

Jenelle isn’t taking the situation lightly, and revealed that she is not currently speaking to her husband.

“David and I are not on talking terms. I’m too hurt and upset at the fact he did that. It’s taking time to get over this whole situation, and it’s making me feel he’s very cruel and doesn’t have a heart on many ends.”

David appeared on Teen Mom 2 before being fired from the show in 2018. Allegedly, production can not go on when he is around — and getting footage of Jenelle this season has been difficult. She hasn’t appeared in as many segments as she has in the past, and according to a previous report from The Inquisitr, the mom of three has not yet started filming for Season 9B. Her cast mates have already started filming.

Jenelle Evans traveled to New York City last month to film for the Teen Mom 2 reunion special. It is unclear when the reunion special will air.