Khloe Kardashian Says She ‘Tried To Understand’ Tristan Thompson’s Cheating

Khloe Kardashian is continuing to post cryptic messages to social media. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star recently took to Instagram to reveal a message about trying to understand the person that hurt her, and many fans believe the message was directed at her former boyfriend, Tristan Thompson.

According to Hollywood Life, Khloe Kardashian seemed to explain why she stayed with Tristan Thompson following his first cheating scandal back in April of 2018. Khloe was nine months pregnant with the couple’s first child, daughter True, at the time.

“I loved you so much that even when you hurt me, I tried to understand you,” Kardashian’s Instagram message read.

However, Thompson is allegedly upset by all of Kardashian’s messages and doesn’t like what Khloe’s been posting.

“Tristan is really upset with Khloe right now. He’s taking a lot of her messages on Instagram personally and his feelings are getting hurt,” an insider told the outlet.

“Khloe is not only heartbroken, but she is also disappointed and sometimes even gets angry when she thinks about how things ended between her and Tristan. Khloe wishes he had fought harder for her love and for their relationship. Khloe was willing to forgive him for his mistakes, she desperately wanted to keep her young family together,” the source added.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Khloe Kardashian recently posted a message to her Instagram story revealing that her entire mindset has changed recently, which could be due to the split with Tristan Thompson.

The message claimed that Khloe had no energy to be around certain people or situations. Also, if she feels like something is draining her or causing her to lose her happiness, she’s not going to deal with it any longer.

Us Weekly reports that Khloe and Tristan split back in February after the NBA player allegedly cheated on Kardashian with her sister Kylie Jenner’s best friend, Jordyn Woods.

However, Woods set the record straight during an interview with Jada Pinkett Smith on Red Table Talk, revealing that Thompson had kissed her when she was leaving a party at his house and that nothing else happened between them, adding that she would never get intimate with Tristan.

The model teared up during the interview, revealing that she wanted to fix her relationship with Khloe and Kylie and that she was being unfairly bullied online.

Fans can see more of Khloe Kardashian’s cryptic messages by following the reality star on Instagram.