Sam Smith Went To Seek Therapy After ‘Traumatic’ Sexual Experiences

After a number of “traumatic” sexual experiences, British singer-songwriter Sam Smith went and spoke to a therapist. He admitted these experiences happened after he first ventured into London’s gay scene.

Sam identifies as non-binary and opened up to GQ Magazine about the difficulties he had to face when coming to terms with his own sexuality according to Music News. He is their latest cover star for their GQ Heroes issue.

In the interview, Sam reflects on the days when he felt unwelcomed in the LGBTQ+ community which had a huge effect on his views on love and relationships.

“Those first experiences, they weren’t very kind. I wasn’t hurt, it wasn’t anything absolutely awful, but it was traumatic,” Smith said sighing.

“It wasn’t a good welcoming into my sexual life and my life as a young man. I think it definitely stunted my belief in love at times.”

The “Stay With Me” hitmaker revealed that his ongoing battles with mental health and body confidence had something to do with his number of sexual misfortunes. He realized this was a problem after seeking therapy.

“That’s probably the first time I started to feel sadness. It wasn’t orgies, it was just a very different life to the one I knew in the countryside,” he said.

“It was mainly sexual. I didn’t really realize how awful they were until I started therapy and started to uproot some of that stuff,” he continued.

Recently, Smith has been posting numerous body positive posts on his Instagram page. At the beginning of last month, The Inquisitr reported his topless “sexy bloated” selfies that he shared to his fans. A couple of days later, he shared another topless photo to his Instagram with a positive message below it. The “Like I Can” singer expressed that he had always hated being naked and that he celebrated his body by having a naked day. He said he felt empowered and recommended his followers to also have a naked day themselves.

Loading...

Since the release of his debut album, In The Lonely Hour in 2014, Sam has gone on to achieve global success. The album topped the charts in the U.K., Australia, Ireland, New Zealand, and Sweden while peaking at No. 2 on the U.S. albums chart. His second studio album, The Thrill Of It All, was released in 2017. It topped the charts around the globe again, but this time also in the U.S.

Smith has had six U.K. No. 1 singles — “Money On My Mind,” “Stay With Me,” “Lay Me Down,” “Writing’s On The Wall,” “Too Good at Goodbyes,” and “Promises.” He has won three BRIT Awards — Critics’ Choice, British Breakthrough Act, and Global Success Award.

In 2015, his debut album earned him six Grammy Award nominations and he took home four — Best New Artist, Best Pop Vocal Album, Record of the Year, and Song of the Year.

His latest single is a collaboration with Normani titled “Dancing With A Stranger.” The single so far has peaked at No. 3 in the U.K. and No. 7 in the U.S.