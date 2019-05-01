Brazilian Bombshell Anne de Paula Puts On Busty Display In Plunging Top On Instagram

Anne de Paula is living her best life, and she often takes to her Instagram page to note her gratitude. Late on Tuesday, the Brazilian bombshell took to the popular social media platform to share a sizzling snapshot of herself rocking a revealing top that puts her enviable figure on full display.

In the photo in question, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model is donning a light gray top featuring two thin straps that go over her shoulders while boasting a very low-cut neckline that plunges to her sternum, showing off quite a bit of cleavage. The Rio de Janeiro native is posing with both of her hands up by her head, in a way that draws further attention to her busty physique.

De Paula is giving the onlooker a two-thirds view as she looks intensely at a point off-camera with her lips slightly parted in a seductive way. She is wearing a face full of makeup consisting of black eyeliner on her upper and lower lids, which gives her a perfect cat eye, and complete with black and silver eyeshadow. She is wearing a neutral color on her lips, allowing the focus of her makeup to remain on her eyes, while bronzer accentuates her high cheekbones and overall structure of her face.

The way she is posing exposes a small tattoo she has on her wrist. While it is hard to read what is written, the 24-year-old previously told Sports Illustrated Swimsuit that she has a tattoo that says “blessed.” In the caption, the model expressed that life is beautiful, before wishing her fans a good night in French.

The post, which De Paula shared with her 206,000 Instagram followers, garnered more than 7,600 likes and was just shy of 100 comments within about half a day of having been posted. Users of the social media platform who are fans of the model took to the comments section to praise her beauty and ask about her tattoo and whether she speaks French, which De Paula replied in the affirmative.

“That’s amazing… For real I didn’t even know she would answer that’s dope,” the user who asked whether she knew French wrote further down in the thread.

“Thanks for a great end to this day,” another one chimed in.

As a separate Sports Illustrated Swimsuit report pointed out, De Paula will be featured for the third time in the upcoming edition, which should hit stands in about two weeks. De Paula was the winner of the 2017 Model Search, which earned her a spot in SI Swimsuit 2017’s rookie class, the report detailed.