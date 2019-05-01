Brazilian Bombshell Anne de Paula Puts On Busty Display In Plunging Top On Instagram

Anne de Paula is living her best life, and she often takes to her Instagram page to note her gratitude for this. Late on Tuesday, the Brazilian bombshell took to the popular social media platform to share a sizzling snapshot of herself rocking a revealing top, one that put her enviable figure on full display.

In the photo in question, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model is seen donning a light gray top. The top features two thin straps that go over her shoulders, while also boasting a very low-cut neckline that plunges to her sternum, showing off quite a bit of cleavage. The Rio de Janeiro native is posing with both of her hands up by her head, a signal that draws further attention to her busty physique.

Anne de Paula is giving her fans a great view as she looks at a point off-camera with intensity, her lips slightly parted in a seductive way. She is wearing a face full of makeup, consisting of black eyeliner on her upper and lower lids — which gives her a perfect cat eye — as well as black and silver eyeshadow. She is wearing a neutral color on her lips, allowing the focus of her makeup to remain on her eyes. Bronzer accentuates her high cheekbones and overall structure of her face.

Her pose exposes a small tattoo that she has on her wrist. While it is hard to read what is written, the 24-year-old previously told Sports Illustrated Swimsuit that she has a tattoo that says “blessed.” In the caption, the model expressed that life is beautiful, then wished her fans a good night in French.

The post, which de Paula shared with her 206,000 Instagram followers, garnered more than 7,600 likes and just shy of 100 comments within hours of having been posted. Fans of the model took to the comments section to praise her beauty, to ask about her tattoo, to ask whether she speaks French. Anne de Paula replied in the affirmative to the latter question.

“That’s amazing… For real I didn’t even know she would answer that’s dope,” the same user who asked whether de Paula knew French wrote, further down in the thread.

“Thanks for a great end to this day,” another user chimed in.

As a separate Sports Illustrated Swimsuit report pointed out, de Paula will be featured for the third time in the upcoming edition, which should hit newsstands in about two weeks. Anne de Paula was the winner of the 2017 SI Model Search, which earned her a spot in SI Swimsuit 2017’s rookie class, the report detailed.