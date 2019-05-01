Selena Gomez Rocks Red Bikini Designed To Hide Kidney Transplant Scar

Selena Gomez posed for some brand new modeling shots recently, and she showed off her bikini body in the process.

According to The Daily Mail, Selena Gomez donned a skimpy red bikini in the photos, which she reportedly helped design with her best friend, Theresa Mingus, in order to hide the scar she bares from her kidney transplant surgery back in 2017, due to her battle with Lupus.

In the photos, Selena is seen sporting a red bikini top, which pairs with high-waisted bottoms, which covers the scar, as well as a sexy one-piece suit, complete with a zipper that adds flair to the swimwear.

The bikini shows off Gomez’s ample cleavage, and includes a thick underwire, and a metal clasp in the front. Selena has her shoulder length, dark hair parted to the side and styled in sexy waves, which grazed the top of her shoulders.

The actress/singer sports a full face of makeup for the photos, which includes a bronzed glow to match her deep tan, darkened eyebrows, and thick lashes.

Gomez dons a sexy, smokey eye look, highlighter on her cheeks to add to her shimmering glow, and a bright red color on her lips that completes the color of her bikini. She also wears a pair of large hoop earrings in the photo.

“I did have a really good time designing. It was fun. The design I did, one of them, it was the high-waisted one with the belt. I’ve had a kidney transplant and I like bathing suits that kind of cover where that’s been and make me feel comfortable,” Selena Gomez said of the bathing suits.

According to People Magazine, Selena received her kidney two years ago thanks to her former assistant, who turned into her best friend, Theresa Mingus.

“I met Theresa 5 years ago. We worked together and became best friends. She has taught me how to see life in a fun, carefree and uplifting way. She has shown me how to be a strong and fearless woman. She is beautiful, kind and smart. I saw how capable she was of achieving her dreams,” Gomez wrote posted along with a photo of the friends together one day before the swimsuit launch.

Gomez also revealed that she was thrilled to be able to help Mingus her goals, and that she couldn’t be prouder of her friend.

