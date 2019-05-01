‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star James Kennedy Receives Backlash After Calling Brittany Cartwright’s Family Hillbillies

The trailer for the highly-anticipated Vanderpump Rules Season 7 reunion dropped Monday night, with a teaser appearing after the finale, and full-length clip posted by Bravo later online. Jax Taylor had been teasing for weeks that the reunion would be nothing like the viewers had seen before, and the trailer seems to support his statements.

Plenty of fights go down in the trailer, with arguments between Tom Sandoval and Brittany Cartwright, Jax Taylor and James Kennedy, and Kristen Doute and Katie Maloney Schwartz being featured. Perhaps the biggest fight to come is between Brittany and James, as the former SUR DJ is shown referring to Brittany’s family as hillbillies.

Brittany hails from Kentucky and adds a good bit of southern charm to the show. The past several episodes have featured her brothers, mother, father, and grandma on the program, all of whom share her endearing accent. Apparently, James doesn’t find it as adorable.

In the trailer which premiered at the end of Monday night’s episode, James suggests that Jax should move to Kentucky to live with Brittany’s hillbilly family, which caused the SUR waitress to go off.

Brittany quickly clapped back and told James she’d rather be a hillbilly than a “s***** person.”

No one is holding back during this three-part #PumpRules reunion!https://t.co/1z4rg4w4zq — Bravo (@BravoTV) April 30, 2019

“You can only be picked at and say so many things before you go off, and once he started calling my family hillbillies, I was like, ‘Oh no, no, no, no,'” Brittany told Entertainment Tonight. “That’s the one thing I cannot stand. I will ride or die for my family!”

The hillbilly comment has sent some fans into a frenzy online, with many disgusted with James for attacking Brittany’s family. The cast goes at one another throughout the entire season, but whenever a family member is brought up, the claws usually come out.

“Just watched the sneak peek of next weeks [Vanderpump Rules] & I’m PISSED! [James] makes me want to throw things at the TV every week but… when you start talking s*** about [Brittany] & call her a “Hillbilly” you can bet this “hillbilly” from VA will have something to say,” one fan tweeted.

“[James] that hillbilly comment is really freaking gross dude. Like honestly, I like to give you the benefit of the doubt butbthat [sic] was horrid. really grossed out that [Tom Sandoval] was defending him after that. Jesus,” another added.

.@mrjaxtaylor and @BNCartwright were NOT ready for the #PumpRules reunion to be this wild: "It was going crazy. The amount of walkouts, crying, breaks.”https://t.co/pfCx2T0Xoe — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) April 30, 2019

Many are wondering if James and girlfriend Raquel Leviss will be asked to return for Season 8. As The Inquisitr previously reported, Raquel was recently hired as a waitress at SUR, almost solidifying that she will be around for another season, possibly as a main cast member.

As long as Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix continue their friendship with James, he has a solid connection to keep him on the show. If that ever diminished, it could possibly result in him being removed from the hit Bravo series.

The three-part Vanderpump Rules Season 7 will begin this Monday at 9 p.m. EST on Bravo.