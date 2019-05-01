Olivia Culpo Bares Chest In Open Bathrobe In Racy Instagram Photo

Olivia Culpo might be trying to break the internet with her most recent Instagram post. On Wednesday, the former Miss Universe took to the popular social media platform to share a very revealing snapshot in which she is featured wearing just an unfastened robe, leaving almost nothing to the imagination.

In the photo in question, the 26-year-old model is posing in front of a mirror in what looks like a bathroom or changing room donning just the robe that crosses in front of her stomach, leaving most of her chest and part of her midsection fully exposed, showcasing her incredibly sculpted abs. However, the model was careful to position the sides of the robe strategically over her breasts to cover herself up and censor the photo, making it Instagram-friendly.

In spite of being undressed, Culpo is wearing a face full of makeup, which consists of perfectly applied black eyeliner of her upper and lower lids, giving her a cat eye, and black eyeshadow. She is wearing a nude tone on her lips, allowing the focus of the makeup to remain on her eyes, while bronzer highlights her high cheekbones. She is wearing her brunette hair up in a tight high ponytail that cascades onto her back.

A bright green coat is seen hanging in the background, suggesting that this is what she will be wearing today. Culpo is holding her phone — protected by a Louis Vuitton case — in front of her as she poses for the mirror selfie with her lips slightly puckered in a seductive way.

The post, which Culpo shared with her almost 4 million Instagram followers, racked up more than 32,000 likes and over 260 comments within just minutes of having been posted, promising to get a lot more traction as the day progresses. Users of the social media platform who are fans of the model took to the comments section to share how they feel about the racy photo, praise Culpo’s beauty and physique along the way.

“Holy smokes,” one user wrote, adding a fire emoji.

“I can see why Danny went crazy,” another one chimed in.

The user is, of course, referencing the most recent shenanigan involving the messy breakup between Culpo and NFL star Danny Amendola. The Detroit Lions wide receiver recently took to his Instagram page to slam his ex, accuseing the model of using social media to draw attention to herself, as E! News recently explained.

“I believe there should be a boundary btw private life and social media. Olivia believes in fishbowl lifestyle,” he told his Instagram fan base last week.