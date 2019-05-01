Lance Bass Reveals He Had Plans To Open ‘Brady Bunch’ House To Public Before HGTV Outbid Him

The singer had planned to rent the iconic property out to fans of the classic TV show.

Lance Bass had big plans for the Brady Bunch house, but these plans were foiled faster than a 22-minute sitcom episode. The former NSYNC star tried his best to buy the iconic California house seen in the classic 1970s sitcom — and was even told he had it — but ultimately lost the property to HGTV.

In a new interview with Fox News, Bass said the turn of events was “disappointing,” as he had been waiting for years for the famous property to hit the market. The singer revealed that — 24 hours after he was initially told he got the Brady Bunch house — he had been notified that someone else had swooped in and outbid him.

Bass revealed that “the last thing” he would have done was knock the house down. Instead, he had planned to make it a place for Brady Bunch fans to enjoy.

The singer explained that while the Dilling Street home is a popular tourist spot, fans have never been able to go inside. Instead, most visitors just take pictures of the outside. While the interior layout of the property does not resemble the Brady family’s fictional house, as interior scenes for The Brady Bunch were filmed in a studio, the exterior of the house was used for exterior shots on the show. The Brady Bunch originally aired on ABC from September of 1969 through March of 1974.

Superfan Lance Bass said he had planned to renovate the Brady Bunch house in order to make it look like the interior of the Brady family’s home on the 1970s TV show. The star added that once his renovation was complete, he had planned to turn the property into an “event space.”

“People could have their weddings there, their birthdays, and you hire a look-alike Brady cast and throughout the party, they just do all of these iconic scenes that we remember. I think it just would be a really fun event space.”

While Lance Bass was bummed to lose The Brady Bunch house, he is grateful that HGTV was his competition to buy the place.

The network is renovating the home in the same way Bass had planned, with the help of the six original Brady Bunch cast members — Barry Williams, Maureen McCormick, Christopher Knight, Eve Plumb, Mike Lookinland, and Susan Olsen. The reno, supervised by Property Brothers stars Drew and Jonathan Scott, will be showcased on the upcoming HGTV series A Very Brady Renovation. Lance Bass teased that he will be involved in the show “in a special way,” one that will be announced soon.

Last summer, the home located on 11222 Dilling Street in North Hollywood hit the market for the first time since 1973. The asking price was a staggering $1,885,000. As The Inquisitr previously reported, when Lance Bass was told he’d won the house, the NSYNC alum celebrated with friends, and was even congratulated by Brady Bunch star Maureen McCormick.

Bass later posted to Twitter and Instagram to reveal his story of a “shady Brady,” noting that after he made the winning bid — which he noted was “WAY” over the asking price — he was given the bad news that he had lost the house to a “corporate buyer.”

Fans can see the completed Brady Bunch house renovation on HGTV this fall, just in time for the 50th anniversary of the classic sitcom.