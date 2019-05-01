Billie Eilish Urges Her Fans To Stop Grabbing Her Breasts

Billie Eilish has told her fans to stop grabbing her breasts after an incident at one of her meet and greets. The “Come Out and Play” hitmaker was left uncomfortable after a fan groped her in Sydney, Australia, which Music News reported.

After it happened, Eilish took to Instagram to express her feelings.

“Please don’t grap (sic) my boobs. (I) keep playing this s**t cool but it is very much not,” she posted on her story.

“I think what happened last night was just an accident so I acted like I didn’t notice cuz I didn’t wanna make her feel bad if she didn’t mean to do it. But if that s**t was (for real) I’m gone (sic).”

Soon after, Billie told her following that she had been in touch with the fan and that it was all an accident and that the girl didn’t purposely grope Eilish.

“Please don’t harass the girl. It was just an accident and not that big a deal. She was very very sweet,” she told her loyal following.

“I was just saying in general about certain things that I don’t feel comfortable with. It’s not a big deal.”

These posts have now been deleted from her socials.

Billie is currently in the middle of a tour to support her huge debut album, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?

The Inquisitr recently revealed that she became the first person born in this millennium to top the U.S. album charts. The record was released via Interscope records and consists of 14 tracks. It contains no features and was produced by her older brother, Finneas O’Connell.

Eilish’s album has had the second-biggest opening week for 2019 so far and has the third-biggest ever streaming week for an album by a woman behind Ariana Grande’s Thank U, Next and Cardi B’s Invasion of Privacy.

In 2017, she released her debut EP, Don’t Smile At Me which put her on the map worldwide. According to Billboard, that project alone has generated over 1.2 billion digital streams.

In June this year, she is set to play the iconic Glastonbury Festival. She joins a massive lineup of stars including, Janet Jackson, The Cure, Stormzy, Lizzo, Ms. Lauryn Hill, and The Killers to name a few.

On Instagram, Billie has over 20.7 million followers. Her posts are liked in their millions and are commented on in their thousands. 2019 has already been a huge year for the teen sensation and her success doesn’t show any signs of slowing down.