Watch FC Barcelona Vs. Liverpool FC UEFA Champions League Live Stream: Semifinal Leg One, Start Time, Preview

FC Barcelona faces last year's UEFA Champions League finalists Liverpool FC in the first leg of their semifinal tie at the Camp Nou.

The second UEFA Champions League semifinal — the one that will produce the favorite in the June 1 final — gets underway on Wednesday as 2015 champion FC Barcelona hosts 2005 titles Liverpool FC in the first leg match pitting two teams against each other, neither of which has lost a match in any competition since January, according to UEFA.com. Barcelona enter the match just four days after being crowned Spanish La Liga champions for the fourth consecutive season, and with a Copa del Rey final coming up against Valencia on May 25. So not only a Champions League title, but a coveted treble is on the line for the Catalan giants, as they face the English Premier League title contenders in the game that will live stream on Wednesday.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the FC Barcelona vs. Liverpool FC UEFA Champions League semifinal first-leg showdown, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is set for 9 p.m. Central European Daylight Time on Wednesday, May 1, at the iconic 99,000-seat Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain.

Fans in the United Kingdom can catch the kickoff at 8 p.m. British Summer Time. Back in the United States, the game gets underway at 3 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time, noon Pacific. In India, the Blaugrana vs. Reds match kicks off at 12:30 a.m. on Thursday morning, May 2.

Liverpool not only sit one point off their domestic league top spot, but will also be looking to take the next step after advancing all the way to last year’s Champions League final, only to fall to Real Madrid 3-1 after prolific goal scorer Mo Salah was forced to leave with an injury after only 31 minutes, as Sports Bible recounted.

“Mentally, it was very, very bad. Especially when I got substituted, I went to the dressing room and was just crying because I felt like the Champions League was over,” Salah recently told Bleacher Report. “I think it still hurts until now, because you didn’t win it.”

Lionel Messi of FC Barcelona has scored 46 goals in 45 matches this season. David Ramos / Getty Images

To watch the second and decisive leg of the FC Barcelona vs. Liverpool FC UEFA Champions League semifinal tie stream live from Barcelona, use the streaming video provided by Watch TNT or download the Watch TNT app. Watch TNT also streams live on the Amazon Fire TV set-top streaming device, allowing fans to watch the Barca vs. Liverpool match streaming live on their TV sets.

But for those who cannot access Watch TNT, the game will also stream live via B/R Live, where the match will live stream for a pay-per-view fee of $2.99.

There is also a way to watch the UEFA Champions League semifinal first-leg game stream live for free, without any cable login or pay-per-view fee required. Fans can sign up for a free trial of an online streaming TV package such as Fubo TV or Sling TV. Both of those providers require credit card information and subscription fees, but each also offers a seven-day trial period at no initial charge. During that week, fans can watch Wednesday’s UEFA Champions League semifinal match live stream for free.

In the United Kingdom, BT Sport Extra will carry the live stream, while Spanish fans can watch the game via a Movistar+ live stream. In Canada, fans may watch the live stream with a subscription to DAZN. In India, Sony LIV will live stream the match.

In numerous other countries, the game will be streamed using the UEFA Champions League app. In many African nations, the game will be streamed via the Super Sport network. An exhaustive list of live stream sources for FC Barcelona vs. Liverpool FC around the world is available by visiting LiveSoccerTV.