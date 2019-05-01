Yanet Garcia, Dubbed ‘The World’s Hottest Weather Girl,’ Shows Off Figure In Booty Shorts And Matching Bra

Garcia is flaunting her world-famous figure for fans once again.

There’s a reason why Yanet Garcia was named the “World’s Hottest Weather Girl.”

The brunette-haired beauty often takes to her Instagram account to share a wide array of photos for her 10 million plus followers and they can’t get enough of her. While she oftentimes shows off her killer figure in a bikini, she also posts photos from various projects that she is working on. Earlier today, Garcia stunned fans in a sexy outfit from a play.

In the snapshot, Yanet has her toned body on display in a pair of white booty shorts and a matching, rhinestone patterned bra. Garcia’s toned legs are the center of the shot and her muscles are very much visible in a pair of nude high heels. Followers are also treated to a glimpse of Yanet’s toned tummy in the snapshot and she looks incredible.

The weather girl wears her long brunette locks down and curled while rocking a headdress with multiple colored feathers on her head. Garcia holds out her hands with her co-star as he appears on his knees in a vibrant red costume that comes complete with a black and gold feathered hat. The stunner tagged the caption of the photo with the words “actress” and “theater.”

The photo has already gained Garcia a ton of attention with over 31,000 likes in addition to 130 plus comments within just minutes of going live. While most fans commented on the post to let Yanet know that they’re big fans of hers, countless others couldn’t help but gush over how stunning she is.

“Unmatched beauty,” one follower commented.

“You Are Really Pretty.”

“I know I’m so afraid of this separation between us. I need to be closer to have the best thing in life. You,” another fan wrote.

Garcia celebrated a milestone on social media last week. As The Inquisitr shared, the TV personality celebrated 10 million followers on Instagram alone and she decided to celebrate with a few sexy photos. In one of the photos posted to her page, Garcia stands in a pool and holds up two giant gold number balloons that read 1-0 in honor of her massive Instagram following.

The model wears her long locks down as well as a pair of sunglasses on her face, but it’s her insane body in a skimpy swimsuit that really steals the show. The NSFW suit features a number of different cut-outs, showing off Garcia’s toned abs and legs. Since the post celebrating 10 million, Garcia has already gained another 100,000 followers and she’s well on her way to hitting 11 million.