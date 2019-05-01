Kourtney Kardashian Flaunts Lean Legs In Dangerously Short Slip To Announce New Poosh Product

Kourtney Kardashian’s first Poosh product is officially for sale. The 40-year-old reality star took to Instagram on Wednesday to pose with her brand’s new collagen powder beverage. At the same time, she heated up the social media site in a high-slit slip nightgown. Kourtney started her morning off right!

The photo on Kourtney’s Instagram feed showed the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star leaning against her bathroom counter as she took a sip from a giant glass mug filled with a dark red drink. She wore a thin, light purple, spaghetti-strapped slip with a curved hem and a dangerously high leg slit that showed off her tan, lean leg. The nightgown also featured a sexy nude-colored lace detail along the hem and across the center.

“Collagen has been an important part of my wellness and self-care routine for years,” the mother of three explained in the caption.

Kourtney continued on to reveal that her new lifestyle website Poosh, which launched just one month ago, now carries its first product—collagen powder.

“I’ve worked so hard on this to make it perfect – from the taste, to the ingredients. I hope you guys love it as much as I do!” she added.

The photo garnered over 500,000 likes in an hour. In the comments, fans expressed a mix of excitement and hesitation to try the powder in light of the recent backlash against the Kardashian-Jenners for their promotion of wellness products with harsh side effects.

The powder, which Kourtney created with Prestige Beauty Nutrition’s Vital Proteins line, is available in two flavors on Poosh‘s shop. The Pink Moon Milk Collagen Latte is a strawberry-flavored powder designed to support hair, skin, and nail health. The powder should be mixed into a hot liquid and consumed before bed for a night of “beauty sleep.”

Meanwhile, the Blueberry & Lemon Collagen Vibes powder helps skin to maintain a healthy glow and achieve an overall younger look. According to the website, this one is best mixed with a cold liquid to start the day off.

In a Poosh entry last week, Kourtney explained that she begins each morning with a collagen drink. As the Inquisitr previously reported, she also added a corresponding Instagram post explaining her morning routine.

“I start every morning by thanking God for my blessings, taking care of my body and mind and setting a positive vibe for my babies,” she wrote in the caption.