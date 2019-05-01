Khloe Kardashian Flaunts Major Cleavage In Plunging Bedazzled Bra On Instagram

Khloe Kardashian has worked hard both before and after her pregnancy to achieve her flawless figure, and has never been afraid to flaunt it on social media. The reality TV star took to her Instagram account this morning to share a shimmering snap of her showing some major skin that sent her fans absolutely wild.

The 34-year-old looked absolutely angelic in the glowing photo shared to her millions of fans on Wednesday, May 1. The bombshell was captured intently staring off in the distance with a sensual look on her face, while garment racks full of empty hangers filled the background behind her — an indication that she was likely on set for a photo shoot rather than snapping the pic from the comfort of her own home.

Khloe wowed her fans by putting on a seriously busty display in a sexy shimmery bra that left very little to the imagination. The plunging nature of the bedazzled garment flaunted an ample amount of cleavage, while also giving a glimpse of her flat midriff that she’s attained after a dedicated diet and fitness regimen.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star’s platinum blonde tresses cascaded over her shoulders in loose waves, while a few strands fell on her chest to draw even more attention to her voluptuous assets. She also sported an incredibly glamorous makeup look that consisted of a glossy lip and sparkly silver eye shadow that perfectly matched her skimpy bra.

Fans of the beauty went into a frenzy over the most recent addition to her Instagram page. After just 35 minutes of going live to the platform, Khloe’s followers have awarded the snap over 250,000 likes. Hundreds flocked to the comments section as well to shower the babe in compliments for her jaw-dropping display.

“You are a goddess!!!!” one follower wrote, while another said she was “flawless.”

“She’s so gorgeous definitely #goals,” commented a third.

Khloe’s latest steamy snap follows up another shot that got her fan hot under their collars. In honor of a recent episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians that saw the sisters take a trip to Bali, Khloe shared a throwback snap from the vacation that showed off nearly every inch of her flawless physique. In the photo, the stunner posed on the beach in nothing but a skintight red Louis Vuitton one-piece bathing suit that put her dangerous curves completely on display and got temperatures soaring on the social media platform.