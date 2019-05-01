Travis Scott’s Birthday Bash, Organized By Kylie Jenner, Shut Down By Fire Marshals

There is a reason why they call him "La Flame."

Travis Scott saw his birthday party shut down by fire marshals in Studio City, California, on Tuesday night.

The rapper, who celebrated his 28th birthday with a star-studded bash organized by his baby mother, Kylie Jenner, had to call it an early evening when authorities were forced to intervene and shut down the event. According to The Daily Mail, firefighters were pictured removing people from the venue, including several celebrities such as Shanina Shaik, French Montana, Travis Barker, Machine Gun Kelly, and, of course, members of the Kardashian-Jenner clan.

Model Shanina was spotted leaving the party in style, donning a white top and a pair of figure-hugging black pants, while musicians French Montana, Travis Barker, and MGK posed for pictures together outside the venue. But despite the unpredictable inconvenience, everyone enjoyed a fun night celebrating the rapper, who is also known by his appropriate nickname, “La Flame.”

Kylie took to her Instagram stories to report the night’s lavish festivities and biggest moments, including when her beau cut into the Nike-themed birthday cake she had made for him as a tribute to his collaboration with the sports label. The 21-year-old creative-directed the gas station-themed party, which also featured a trippy elevator and a tattoo stand — where she and Travis got secret matching tattoos!

The couple, who share baby daughter Stormi, appeared to let their hair down at the event as they took a break from parenthood and gathered with their family members and closest friends. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West were also in attendance, with the former also posting several videos and photos from the fun night.

At one point, Kim and Kanye bump into Kendall Jenner, who looked sensational in a gray t-shirt, black leather pants, and knee-high yellow boots. The KKW Beauty founder also shared a clip of herself and younger sister Kylie busting some dance moves, apparently before the party got shut.

Earlier in the day, Kylie had taken to Instagram to share a sweet birthday message for her beau, alongside a series of photos of the couple and their one-year-old daughter.

“Watching you evolve into the partner, friend, son, and father you are today has been so fulfilling. my real life bestie & hubby all wrapped into one. i love you and I’m so so proud of you. happy happy birthday,” the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star said.

And adding a decidedly sassier bit, Kylie told Travis she wanted to “f*** around and have another baby,” which may mean that fans of the couple can expect a newer member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan arriving in a not-so-distant future.