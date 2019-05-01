Britney Spears Reportedly Back To ‘Normal’ Life After Being Released From Mental Health Facility

Britney Spears is reportedly getting back to her normal everyday life following her recent release from a mental health facility.

According to The Blast, Britney Spears is said to be doing much better with her mental health than she was weeks ago when she checked into the establishment, and now she’s resuming her normal activity and enjoying her freedom.

“Well, she’s certainly out driving and living her life, which is what all of these people who don’t understand anything about what’s going on with her have been arguing she’s not able to do,” an insider told the outlet of Spears’ life post-treatment.

Meanwhile, Britney is said to be continuing her treatment, as she works with doctors in order to keep her mental health issues in check while she re-acclimates to her everyday life as a mother and pop star.

Since being released from the treatment program, the singer has been seen running errands near her home in Thousand Oaks, California, as well as hitting up a tanning salon for a fresh, bronzed glow.

She was recently photographed talking her cellphone while behind the wheel of her car, which she took some criticism from. However, the source claims that unfortunately that is what many people do in their normal lives as well.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, there have been a lot of rumors flying around about Britney Spears, and her reasons for seeking treatment.

Rumors such as she needed helping dealing with her father’s illness, she had stopped taking her medication, and even that her family forced her into the facility have all been circulating on the internet. However, Spears took to Instagram to set the record straight in the days before she left treatment.

Britney told her fans that they shouldn’t worry about her in a quick video clip, and then added a lengthy caption for the video, revealing that she just needed some time to regroup and process things going on in her life.

“Everything that’s happening is just making it harder for me. Don’t believe everything you read and hear. I promise I’m doing what’s best at this moment. You may not know this about me, but I am strong, and stand up for what I want. Your love and dedication is amazing, but what I need right now is a little bit of privacy to deal with all the hard things,” Spears told her followers.

