Top 10 Hottest Photos Of Stella Maxwell, Liam Payne’s Rumored New Girlfriend

Stella Maxwell seems to have moved on from her past relationship with actress Kristen Steward, from whom she split in November 2018. As The Daily Mail is reporting, the stunning Victoria’s Secret Angel was spotted cozying it up with former One Director star Liam Payne in a restaurant in Berlin, which has promptly put the rumor mill to work, igniting talks that the two are an item.

Payne, 25, and Maxwell, 28, arrived separately at the Grill Royal restaurant in the German capital city, but they sat next to each other among other folks and were seen in “deep thought together,” as per The Daily Mail.

“They were seen deep in thought at the dinner and were clearly ­having a good time. Who knows where this could lead?” a source told The Daily Mail about the evening the two spent together.

Payne was previously dating supermodel Naomi Campbell, 48, though they recently called it quits on their relationship after just four months of dating, the report further detailed.

“Liam and Naomi had a lot of fun together, they got on well and had a laugh. But it just wasn’t meant to be,” a source told the publication. “They are going to stay friends – there are no hard feelings with either of them.”

If you are unfamiliar with the Victoria’s Secret bombshell, here is an introduction to her social media presence.

No. 1: Nap time

The Belgium-born beauty often takes to her Instagram page to share sizzling snapshots of herself in Victoria’s Secret lingerie, which is the case with this April 13 post.

No. 2: National Lingerie Day

Nothing is more fitting for a lingerie model to celebrate National Lingerie Day with her fans. On April 24, the Northern Irish beauty stunned in a white lace underwear that put her flawless backside and legs on full display.

No. 3: Lazy Sunday

In this recent post, Maxwell spread her legs as she posed in an unbuttoned pair of jeans as she lay in a vintage looking bed.

No. 4: Glamorous morning

Maxwell looks great in lingerie, red-carpet gowns or in just a bathrobe. In March, the model shared a sexy snapshot of herself wearing a face full of makeup and nothing but a lowered robe as she poses on a balcony.

No. 5: Wild

Earlier this year, the blonde bombshell brought her Instagram fans to their knees as she posed in a fiery red thong that left little to the imagination.

No. 6: Valentine’s Day

Ahead of the most romantic day of the year, Maxwell sizzled in an interesting halter top bra and matching underwear that showcased her perfectly toned abs.

No. 7: Little teal clutch

In early December 2018, the model heated up Instagram with a topless photo of herself in which she used a teal clutch as top that barely covered anything at all.

No. 8: Double trouble

In October 2018, Maxwell gave her fans a double treat as she posed in front of full-length mirror wearing a blue thong and see-through crop top, giving the onlooker a full view of both her back and front.

No. 9: Blue skies

Last summer, the model put out a busty display when she posed in jeans and a tiny black top as she leaned forward holding her chest in her hands.

No. 10: Rooftop

Whether the background is clear blue skies or a concrete jungle, Maxwell has the power to turn every photo into a swooning fest.